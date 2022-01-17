What wastewater can tell us about where Omicron is heading

Toronto has not made this data public before. But de Villa said they hope to translate work from its pilot program into a format that’s publicly available as part of its COVID dashboard “as early as next week.” She added it doesn’t seem to be currently valuable as an early warning tool, but does show potential to confirm trends from other data sources.

The Toronto trend is in line with what some other Ontario cities are seeing. According to Peel Public Health’s Jan. 14 epidemiological update, the wastewater signals at both the Clarkson and G.E. Booth wastewater treatment plants have begun to plateau, suggesting that the wave is slowing down.

Prior to that, the most recent peak was nine to 13 times higher than the spring 2021 wave.

In Ottawa, it’s too soon to say that COVID in the wastewater is declining, but researchers are “pretty confident that it’s plateaued,” said Robert Delatolla, a professor at the University of Ottawa whose lab collects wastewater samples to share with Ottawa Public Health.

Over the past almost two years of wastewater testing, his team has found levels stop rising when public health restrictions are in place. But the return to in-person learning may cause them to go up again, he said.

Now that the public lab-testing system has collapsed and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests for COVID-19 are restricted to people in high-risk settings, wastewater surveillance becomes even more vital.

“I really feel like as a province and even as a country we really have an opportunity now to leverage all the work we’ve done with wastewater and to really provide a guiding light,” Delatolla said.

In Windsor, Mike McKay, executive director of the University of Windsor’s Great Lakes Institute for Environmental Research, said they were seeing a plateau over recent days, but then saw data go up again Monday. But since the southwestern Ontario region was “late to the party” when it came to Omicron, it may be taking longer to drop there.

His team has stepped up sampling in response to the Omicron-induced restrictions on testing.

“We’ve been at this now for the better part of a year and a half,” he said, “so there’s been quite a community built around this. It’s grown to a point where we are quite confident in the data now.” Looking at past waves, the wastewater levels “track well” with cases.

Researchers have always seen the approach as “just another tool that public health can use in the toolbox that’s available to them, well that toolbox is becoming depleted,” he added.

While officials are closely watching hospitalizations, ICU admissions and deaths, (which continue to rise), these are lagging indicators, he noted.

In certain U.S. cities such as Boston, Omicron seems to be on its way down in wastewater, he added, even though it’s too soon to tell exactly what’s happening here.

“The signal is compressed, not long and drawn out like we’ve seen some of the other waves and resurgences of the virus,” McKay added. “So that’s optimistic.”

