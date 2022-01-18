Parents wrestle with mixed emotions as Peel schools reopen for in-person learning

Some parents in the board have decided to keep their children home for the next few weeks and opt for online learning until Feb. 22.

“We thought long and hard about this,” said Brampton resident Lisa Gilmore, who cares for her nine-year-old granddaughter.

She said she and her husband are at higher risk, given the fact she recently donated a kidney to him, and they are both still recovering. She said she can’t afford to take the risk of having to isolate after an exposure.

However, Liana Cancian, a mother from Caledon, said she feels “confident” about sending her four kids back to in-person learning.

“I’m not afraid of it (in-person learning) because not going back to school is detrimental,” said Cancian. “I was ready for them to go back right away.”

She said her youngest daughter struggled with online learning, another daughter was always learning in-person because she has special needs, and that her two other children did well with virtual learning.

Cancian said while her kids are “resilient” to change, she doesn’t want to see them miss out on the benefits of in-class learning and experiences with friends.

Cancian feels her family protected themselves the best they could by following government advice to get vaccinated. Two of her kids are in high school and are fully vaccinated and her two younger daughters in elementary school have had their first dose of the vaccine.

“(At) the end of the day, it (COVID-19) is truly going to affect everything,” said Cancian.