Bic buys Toronto tattoo company for US$65M

TORONTO — Bic is buying Inkbox, a Toronto-based temporary tattoo company, for US$65 million.

The stationery and shaver giant says Inkbox will broaden its portfolio, which already includes BodyMark temporary tattoo markers.

Inkbox was started in 2015 by brothers Tyler and Braden Handley, who wanted to get tattoos but feared whatever designs they chose would eventually age them.

Working out of Ryerson University's Fashion Zone, they used a plant sourced in South America to develop temporary tattoos that take about 15 minutes to apply, but are more durable than stick-and-peel varieties.