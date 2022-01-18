Novak Djokovic’s no-vax gambit and pandemic sports now

Listen here or subscribe at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you listen to your favourite podcasts, including YouTube, where Closed Captioning is available. Stay updated on episodes via our Twitter page. If you would like to support the journalism of the Toronto Star, you can subscribe at thestar.com/subscribingmatters.

Guest: Howard Bryant, senior writer at ESPN and Meadowlark Media

While the vast majority of athletes in most sports are vaccinated, there are high profile stars that choose not to and seem to be pressuring for accommodation. Tennis player Novak Djokovic’s recent fight to play at the Australian Open pitted him against politicians and public pressure as well as border agents. NFL star Aaron Rodgers and the NBA’s Kyrie Irving are also elite athletes who have been in the spotlight for their stances. In Irving’s case, at first he was sent away from his team, the Brooklyn Nets, but as they have struggled on the court, he’s been welcomed back on a part-time basis. We may still be in a global health crisis, but many sports leagues are tired of the pandemic and seem to be willing to play whatever terms are necessary to move past it.

This episode was produced by Raju Mudhar, Julia De Laurentiis Johnston and Matthew Hearn.