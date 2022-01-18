Most actively traded companies on the TSX

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,274.57, down 262.88 points.)

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 34 cents, or 0.94 per cent, to $35.77 on 10.7 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down 35 cents, or 1.84 per cent, to $18.64 on 10.3 million shares.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY). Financials. Down 46 cents, or 0.31 per cent, to $148.69 on 10 million shares.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX:CPG). Energy. Down 19 cents, or 2.27 per cent, to $8.17 on 8.5 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Down six cents, or 0.09 per cent, to $66.08 on 7.9 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX.BBD.B). Industrials. Down two cents, or 1.1 per cent, to $1.80 on 7.1 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Suncor Energy Inc. — The chief executive of Suncor Energy Inc. said the company must do more to improve workplace safety after a truck crash earlier this month resulted in the death of a contractor at the company's Base Mine site near Fort McMurray, Alta. Mark Little, CEO of the Calgary-based company, called the fatality — along with two other operational incidents in December that negatively affected Suncor's production volumes — "unacceptable."