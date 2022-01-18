Judge awards $150,000 in legal costs to ex-bureaucrat accused in $11M COVID-19 fraud

Shalini, Chinmaya and Ujjawal have denied any wrongdoing. Singh also insists he did nothing illegal. The government’s allegations have not been proven in court.

Madan was fired in the fall of 2020 as the $176,608-a-year computer leader on the Ministry of Education’s Support for Families initiative.

That program gave Ontario parents $200 per child under age 12 and $250 per child and youth under 21 with special needs to help with online schooling expenses early in the pandemic.

Last January, in civil court testimony that may not be used in the criminal case if it violates Charter-protected rights against self-incrimination, Madan admitted he “relaxed” computer security safeguards on the “free-flowing program” so additional payouts could be made to the same bank accounts.

“I thought there may be an opportunity to take the funds out … it looked like easy money for me,” he testified.

Shalini was terminated in the fall of 2020 from her $132,513-a-year Ministry of Government and Consumer Services IT manager job.

Separate criminal proceedings are under way.

Madan is charged with two counts of fraud and two counts of breach of trust. He and Shalini are also charged with possession of stolen property and laundering the proceeds of crime.

Singh is charged with money laundering, fraud, and possession of stolen property.

Manish Gambhir, a Brampton computer specialist whose name has not surfaced in the civil case, is charged with possession of an identity document related — or purported to relate — to another person, and with possession of stolen property.

A publication ban protects the details of the criminal case.

In the civil matter, Crown lawyers allege Madan was the “ringleader” of a sophisticated scheme that allegedly pilfered $30 million over the decade preceding the pandemic.

That allegation bolstered the government’s efforts to freeze Madan family assets, including $12.4 million in Indian bank accounts, an $8 million Waterloo apartment complex, a seven-bedroom house in North York valued at $2.57 million, and six Toronto condominiums worth more than $3 million.

“It’s not just the fraud with respect to the Support for Families program, but also kickbacks with respect to the engagement of fee-for-services consultants,” the province’s lawyer Christopher Wayland told civil court last summer.

Wayland said Madan and Singh ran a consulting business that hired government computer contractors and paid “secret commissions” to favoured vendors.

In documents filed Dec. 22, the Crown lawyer blasted the family’s claim the government was “negligent” because its own employees are charged in the alleged fraud.

“It amounts to a plea of ... ‘Ha, ha, your own fault, I fool you,’ which should not be countenanced,” Wayland’s court submission said.

“In essence, he is suggesting that, if he can prove that the Crown was really gullible, he should be able to keep some of the money he stole. That pleading is an affront to justice,” the government lawyer said.

“His plea is tantamount to saying, ‘I may have robbed your bank, but you really should have had better security guards’ or, ‘yes, I hacked into your computer, but you really should have invested more in anti-spyware — so you are largely the author of your own misfortune.’”

Robert Benzie is the Star’s Queen’s Park bureau chief and a reporter covering Ontario politics. Follow him on Twitter: @robertbenzie