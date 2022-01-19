One winning ticket for Tuesday's Lotto Max jackpot

News 01:33 AM The Canadian Press

TORONTO — A Lotto Max ticket holder in Ontario is $22 million richer.

There was a single winning ticket for Tuesday's Lotto Max jackpot.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Jan. 21 will be an estimated $10 million.

By The Canadian Press

