Some TDSB high schools moving to remote learning due to lack of snow clearing

Students across Ontario are headed back to the classroom Wednesday after a long break from in-person learning. An Omicron-fulled surge in COVID-19 cases forced students into online learning for what, in some ways, turned into a two-week extension of Christmas break.

Schools were set to reopen on Monday but a massive snowstorm that practically brought the province to it’s knees delayed the return to class for many boards, including those in Toronto, for two more days.

9:20 a.m. Weston CI has also moved to remote learning on Wednesday.

9:12 a.m. Amid the confusion of students returning to school as COVID-19 cases surge, Lisa Petsinis said she’s troubled by a suggestion from her daughter’s school about lunchtime: that kids briefly remove their masks to take a bite to eat and put them back on to chew.

A newsletter to parents, which also stressed students will be reminded to maintain physical distancing, “doesn’t say anything about how this is going to be supervised, and I’m not sure if it’s even possible to do,” said Petsinis, whose 14-year-old daughter attends a school in Etobicoke under the Toronto District School Board.

Read: As kids return to school, lunch becomes the most complicated meal of the day

8:53 a.m. Secondary schools moving to remote learning Wednesday: Dr. Norman Bethune CI. Emery CI, John Polanyi CI, Newtonbrook SS and Yorkdale SS, according to the TDSB.

8:22 a.m. School buses will be running Wednesday. “However, there may be delays as some buses and yards are still being cleared. Please check the transportation portal in the morning for updates on possible delays,” TSTG tweeted Tuesday evening.

8:13 a.m. Various school boards are tweeting that students and families must complete confirmation of screening before coming to school each morning.

7:57 a.m. The TDSB tweeted Wednesday morning that eight high schools will be forced to move to remote learning today after the contractor hired to remove snow did not complete the work. Elementary schools will return to in-person classes.