GTA schools scramble to hire supply teachers, fill absences

The Durham Catholic board reported 154 of its 1,443 teachers and 67 of 295 education assistants absent Wednesday, and was able to find replacements “for all but 45 teaching staff and 39 EAs,” it said in a statement.

“The remaining classrooms with vacancies were covered through the temporary assignment of an additional 40 supply teachers that have been placed at each elementary school to cover potential daily vacancies for the next five weeks,” the board also said.

Patrick Daly, president of the Ontario Catholic School Trustees’ Association, said in the lead-up to kids returning to class in person, there was “deep concern amongst Catholic boards with regards to the levels” of absences due to staff being sick or isolating because of an exposure.

Daly, who’s chair of the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board, said staff absences at that board was “marginally higher” Wednesday, when in-person learning resumed.

“All of our classrooms and schools are fully open today, so we’re at a level we were hoping for today,” he said.

When there are staff absences, and not enough occasional teachers, he said the board has various options, including reassigning up to 75 central staff to schools. On Wednesday, he said 37 teaching staff and about 20 non-teachers were redeployed to elementary and secondary schools.

Ontario boards were given the go-ahead to hire first- and second-year university student-teachers and also bring back retired teachers for up to 95 days, given the anticipated shortage. Having central staff fill in isn’t new to address staffing shortages, but the strategy has been used more during the pandemic.

In Halton, the public school board filled 90 per cent of absences with supply teachers, “while the remaining vacancies were filled by internal school-based and central staff,” said Sari Taha, superintendent of human resources.

Meanwhile, the Durham District School Board was able to fill 93 per cent of staff absences — not including custodians — which was actually higher than in December when that number was about 85 to 90 per cent.

“Schools were able to provide appropriate coverage for students with the support of educators based at the school and administration staff,” said board spokesperson Robert Cerjanec.

Ontario schoolkids were set to go back to class in person Jan. 3, then Jan. 5, so the province could start distributing N95 masks for teachers and more HEPA air filters for classrooms, and then that became Jan. 17 as Omicron cases surged.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore said with masking, air filters as well as distributing rapid tests to teachers and students, “we have as many layers of protection as we can in the school setting to reduce the risk of transmission … We will continue, though, to monitor any risks of increased transmission in the community.”

Schools, he added, “certainly haven’t had a significant impact on transmission in the past, and I do believe the measures we put in place should minimize them as best we can as a society, and we’ve together made schools as safe as we can.”

As for students, boards are still compiling data, but their attendance seemed to vary.

Schools will soon be reporting publicly on daily absences, though the numbers will include COVID and all other reasons. When absences hit 30 per cent, local public health units will notify families.

Allie Dinelle, a Grade 1 teacher in Mississauga, said 13 students out of a total of 22 showed up for class Wednesday.

“It was much less chaotic than I was expecting,” she said, adding she suspects students were absent for various reasons, including sickness, COVID exposure as well as bus transportation issues. A few parents also indicated they weren’t comfortable sending their kids back to class immediately given the high COVID rates in the community.

“I love my students and I am happy to be back with them. But I’m with students who may or may not be vaccinated. They’re certainly not fully vaccinated … And they are really little and spread germs really easily.”

At the end of the school day on Wednesday, she says her own two sons told her that “it felt like a normal day, although both had supply teachers.”

Toronto mother Sara Marlowe, who is worried about the risks at lunchtime because masks are off, picked up her two kids and their two cousins from school for an outdoor meal.

Rather than eat silently in class, the kids sat on a street bench munching away and happily chatting. The only complaint from one child was getting a “wet tush.”

“Picking them up and eating outside felt like it was something I could do to contribute to their safety,” said Marlowe, whose children Adalyn, 6, and Beckett, 11, attend Dewson Street Junior Public School along with their cousins Quinn and Ian.

“It felt empowering and I was relieved that I could do something.”

