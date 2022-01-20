Is this the right move? My first day back in my (half-full) Grade 11 class

8:23 A.M.

Dad pulls into the school parking lot. It’s chaotic. The dump of snow has made it nearly impossible to manoeuvre. Cars are parked all over the place, teachers are trying to get by.

Before the pandemic, arriving early at school was an opportunity to connect with friends and catch up on assignments in the library. But doors don’t open now until 8:45 a.m. And so we wait, in the cold.

9:13 A.M.

There is barely a lineup for COVID screening.

Before entering, students are required to fill out an online self-assessment that covers questions regarding symptoms and coming in close contact with someone with COVID. Students are required to show teachers their QR code as an entry card. Paper copies of the self-assessment are also provided at the front.

The halls feel empty. Classrooms seem to have a handful of students in each. When I enter my own, there are only three other students. More eventually trickle in. On a regular day, we would have around 23 students; today there are 10. Eleven more students are now online.

9:30 A.M.

Catching up with the students around me, my friend Marwa talks about how tiring it is to switch between virtual and in-person learning all the time because it disrupts our learning and progress.

As we do our coursework, someone in the virtual Zoom class texts in the chat that they have COVID. The online class runs synchronously with the in-person class; the online students have their cameras off and are projected on the board, along with the chat messages to increase participation.

11:35 A.M.

As lunchtime began, I find my friend Raneem and quickly give her a hug as I haven’t seen her since last time we were in class in December. We are surprised to discover most of our friend group has chosen to finish the semester online.

During the lunch break, spirits are high. There’s laughter and gossip in the hallways, the cafeteria is buzzing with energy. Students are removing their masks only when eating and socially distance themselves on benches; it feels like a collective effort from the student body. I’m grateful to have access to the Student Activities Council office, where I eat my lunch and work on assignments. There are discarded holiday decorations on the floor, and leftover candygrams that were not delivered to students during the spirit week just before the break.

12:15 P.M.

As I walk toward class, I quickly chat with our principal, Mr. Di Felice, and vice-principal, Ms. Sutherns. They mention how great students have been in following safety measures, and thank students for their flexibility and adaptability. Like students, they also weren’t happy to cancel sports teams and extracurriculars, but seeing students socializing and connecting in the hallways is a step forward.

1:40 P.M.

In my functions class, it’s quite a shock to see only nine students in person — the remaining 15 transitioned to virtual learning and joined the virtual Google Meet class. We complete a quiz during this period, and some virtual students need extra time to submit their work online. However, submitting the quizzes online runs more smoothly than the first time, when the whole class did a quiz during the beginning of the month.

As my teacher starts a new unit, the worksheets are projected on the screen, and it is both visible to in-class and online students. As we complete the graphing sheets, the teacher is walking around and giving feedback on each student’s work. The virtual students complete the sheets alone.

2:50 P.M.

At the end of the day, the energy in the school takes a hit; chatter has died down and everyone is focused on leaving the building. It feels odd not staying after school for a club meeting or preparing for a Student Activities Council event. Usually there are students hanging posters on the walls, teams practising in the gyms, and tutoring sessions in the library. The building feels empty.

On the way home, the Overlea Bridge, as usual, is really crowded. It is used by hundreds of students on their way to and from Marc Garneau. While walking home with my friends, social distancing isn’t feasible as the bridge is barely a metre wide. There are huge snow puddles, and students are splashed by passing cars.

And just like that, the first day back to school after a five-week absence comes to an end. Some students were ecstatic to be back in the building to finish the semester, while others questioned whether their decision to be back was the right one.

Students have faced many challenges and struggles since the start of the pandemic, but for the many more days to come, we will not be defeated.

Zahra Ahmed is the news board manager at the school paper at Marc Garneau Collegiate, the Reckoner.