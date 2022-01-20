Toronto high school teachers remain in parking lot, refusing to work amid ‘unsafe conditions’ brought on by COVID

But some boards, including those in Toronto, didn’t open schools Monday due to a major snowstorm, nor on Tuesday because massive cleanup efforts were underway.

So on Wednesday when Toronto students returned to class, the five teachers invoked their rights to refuse unsafe work, notifying their principal, the Toronto District School Board and the Ministry of Labour. That day the teachers spoke with health and safety inspectors from the board and union, who suggested possible strategies to address their concerns, but they were not satisfied.

On Thursday, the teachers were expecting a ministry inspector to show up, but none did. A TDSB inspector was there. The Star reached out to the school board and the ministry on Thursday morning for comment and is awaiting a response.

Acharya, a social sciences teacher and guidance counsellor, says the “most pressing issue” is lunchtime.

“Students are congregated together in unventilated stairwells and hallways, sitting together in close proximity and are unmasked,” she said. “It’s a very unsafe situation, especially at lunch. It has a big impact, not only on students but everybody else in the building as well.”

Willson notes that because many students live too far away to go home for lunch, and frigid temperatures keep them indoors, they are “elbow to elbow, sitting on the ground in the hallway, with no masks on at lunchtime.” This is especially concerning because some students are not vaccinated, and those who are double-vaccinated may have waning immunity because in Ontario those under age 18 are not eligible for a booster.

“This is the situation in high schools all across the province. We’re no different. There are lots of high schools with well over 1,000 students who are eating in cafeterias, hallways and stairwells everyday. It’s exacerbated by the fact that we have combined schools (in one building) so there’s really absolutely no cohorting.”

More to come

Isabel Teotonio is a Toronto-based reporter covering education for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: @Izzy74