'Confirmed by a PCR test': Employees at FreshCo, Sobeys, Adonis, Food Basics, Longo's and other Ontario grocery stores test positive for COVID-19 and here are the locations impacted

The Ontario government will be easing some COVID-19 restrictions very soon, yet cases continue to emerge in the province's big-name grocery stores.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced Thursday (Jan. 20) some big changes to COVID-19 restrictions that should serve as a glimmer of hope for some businesses.
But still, here are some of the locations being impacted by COVID-19 inside grocery stores.
Metro
Jan. 19: Four new cases at Adonis at 2651 Stanfield Rd. in Mississauga, with last days worked being Jan. 12-15.
Jan. 18: New case at Adonis at 1240 Eglinton Ave. in Mississauga, with last day worked being Jan. 14
Jan. 15: New case at Adonis, 1055 St Laurent Blvd., Ottawa. The employee's last day of work was Jan. 13.
January 15: New case at Food Basics, 3 Clair Rd W., Guelph. The employee's last day of work was January 3.
Sobeys
Jan. 17: New infection at Sobeys, 450 Columbia St. W., Waterloo, with last day worked being Jan. 9
Jan. 17: New infection at FreshCo, 1010 Talbot St., Unit 1, St. Thomas, with employee's last day worked being Jan. 13
Jan. 14: New infection at Sobeys, 100 Mill St., New Hamburg, with last day worked being Jan. 8
Farm Boy
Jan. 11: New case at King and Weber, 417 King Street North, Waterloo, with last day worked being Jan. 11.
"Public Health and Farm Boy work to perform contact tracing immediately," Farm Boy said in a statement.
Longo's
Jan. 19: New case at Leaside location with last day worked being Jan. 16
"We will update the COVID-19 tracker (online) when we have been notified by a guest-facing team Member of a COVID-19 case confirmed by a PCR test," Longo's said in an online statement. "Out of respect for our team members and their confidentiality, we will never release any personal information about our people. It is important to note that Public Health guidance is continually shifting and, right now, there are a very limited number of PCR tests available to the general public."
