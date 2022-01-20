On reopening, Doug Ford has finally learned some hard lessons

“If that means pausing between steps for a few extra days, we won’t hesitate to do so,” he said.

From the beginning, there has been disagreement about where to draw the line between public health concerns and the economic distress and collateral damage caused by measures to combat the pandemic.

But it’s safe to say there is reasonable consensus among an exhausted citizenry that it’s time to accept a little risk in beginning the return to whatever normal will now look like.

There is always the suspicion with Ford that his chief sympathies lie with the plight of business. But it’s difficult to chide him for going too far when businesses were immediately complaining that he had not gone far enough, fast enough.

There is also the likelihood that, facing a provincial election in June, political imperatives are a factor in Ford wanting to get things reopened as soon as possible. There probably are.

But political leaders would wait a long time before a perfect moment for reopening came along. Choices must be made.

Still, Ford should have been clearer on a couple of points. Those whose elective surgeries have been cancelled because of the pandemic’s demands on the health-care system need a better sense of when they may expect care.

It would have been heartening to hear the premier commit to a more robust testing regime.

And with evidence ever more compelling about the disproportionate caseload of the unvaccinated clogging hospitals and ICUs, Ford might have chosen to apply some Quebec-style stick – by requiring vaccine certificates to access non-essential retailers such as LCBO and cannabis outlets — to encourage the unvaxxed to get their shots.

Still, the plan is, on balance, reasonable. And, all to the good, it would appear the premier is less prone to braggadocio and has learned to display a little more humility.

Hard experience is a wonderful teacher.