Antiviral remdesivir very effective in COVID fight, major Canadian study says

Canadian health officials are hopeful that the antiviral medication remdesivir will be more widely used, after a Canadian study found that COVID-19 patients treated with it were half as likely to require mechanical ventilation as those who received standard care.

Dr. Andrew Morris, a professor of infectious diseases at the University of Toronto and a member of the provincial science table, said remdesivir has so far been underutilized in Canada.

“We’ve been recommending remdesivir for months in Ontario,” said Morris, who said the drug is often prescribed here. “I’m hoping with this publication and the fact that we now have Canadian data that supports it, around the country we’ll be seeing more people using remdesivir because that should be the standard of care.”

Remdesivir, an antiviral drug originally developed to treat Ebola, is recommended for mildly to moderately ill patients who may need oxygen support but not intensive care. The treatment is administered intravenously. According to Morris, it prevents the progression of the virus and stops it from proliferating.

A new study billed as the largest-single country trial to date of remdesivir, published Wednesday in the Canadian Medical Association Journal, suggests the drug could have a “modest but significant effect” on COVID patient results as well as reducing by about 50 per cent the requirement for mechanical ventilation.

The Canadian trial, headed by researchers at the University of British Columbia and Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto, recruited nearly 1,300 COVID patients at 52 hospitals between Aug. 14, 2020, and April 1, 2021. About half the patients received remdesivir treatment while the rest received standard care.

Of the patients not receiving ventilation at the beginning of the trial, eight per cent of those receiving remdesivir treatment required a ventilator, compared to 15 per cent of those that got the standard level of care.

“Some of the patients were half as likely to be put on a ventilator and had about five fewer days of needing oxygen in the hospital,” said Dr. Robert Fowler, a senior scientist at Sunnybrook and co-author of the study.

Fowler explained that the research was done in conjunction with a larger study called the World Health Organization’s Solidarity, a global randomized control trial “designed to provide robust results on whether a drug can save lives in those hospitalized with severe or critical COVID-19.”

The research is also “the first to evaluate the effects of the medication on a diverse — by province, age, ethnicity, severity of illness — Canadian population,” Fowler said.