This Black doctor says a false COVID allegation chased him out of New Brunswick. But is Facebook also to blame?

Ngola’s statement of claim alleges that he, a single parent and a Black man, “could have … been the likely target of a hate crime, stoked by the political and Facebook/social media commentary.”

Ultimately, fearing for his safety and his daughter’s, says Ngola — who had settled in Canada after leaving the Democratic Republic of Congo years earlier — he left Campbellton, where he’d run a family practice for some 2,000 residents for eight years and worked at the local hospital, to resettle in Quebec.

Charges against Ngola laid by the provincial Crown were dropped.

“The singling out, the shaming, the racism, the twenty-one police investigators’ boots on the ground in the middle of a pandemic, turning every rock, turning every stone, the threat of losing his daughter to child services, the inability to stay in his home. How was that a democracy for Jean-Robert Ngola?” asked Ngola’s lawyer, Joel Etienne, at a news conference Thursday.

A spokesperson for the New Brunswick Premier’s Office said: “We don’t comment on cases or potential cases before the courts.” This past June, Higgs had refused to apologize and said he didn’t regret his comments.

Meanwhile, RCMP spokesperson, Robin Percival, said: “We are aware of the lawsuit. We will take time to study it carefully before responding; therefore, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”

Etienne maintained that Facebook — as the social media platform on which much of the abuse of Ngola was posted — was also responsible, as a consequence of its algorithm for user engagement, for the spreading of hatred for Ngola.

But naming the social media giant as a defendant in a lawsuit and establishing legal culpability are two very different things, says Wayne MacKay, professor emeritus of the Schulich School of Law at Dalhousie University in Halifax.

“It’s an interesting mix of hate speech, racism and COVID in a kind of corporate context — that’s a pretty toxic brew, isn’t it?” he said of the Ngola ostracization.

“Getting a successful lawsuit like this is extremely difficult because, certainly in the U.S. and even to some extent in Canada, there are a wide array of protections, including free-speech kind of components,” he said.

While it seems likely that one of the reasons that Facebook was included in the lawsuit was the company’s very deep pockets, MacKay said, Ngola’s lawyers may also be attempting to draw an inferential link between the things that the premier said and the racially charged posts on Facebook.

In the U.S., many of the protections for companies such as Facebook and Twitter come under the broad umbrella of freedom of speech. In Canada, there is more willingness to put some limits on those freedoms, especially in cases involving child pornography, defamation and hate speech.

But at the moment, case law in Canada on holding social media providers responsible for content posted is pretty thin.

“My first thought is that it’s going to be an uphill battle,” says Brett Caraway, associate professor of Media Economics at the University of Toronto.

“There’s the argument that Facebook tends to privilege salacious content because they want to get those metrics for user engagement.”

“They have an economic imperative to keep people engaged, and that means keeping them engaged in a way when they’re really availing themselves of the interactivity of the site, not just passive scrolling.”

In 2016, the B.C. Supreme Court ruled that Doug Pritchard’s neighbour, Katherine Van Nes, was not only responsible for the defamatory comments she made about him on Facebook, but also responsible for the comments her friends made about him on her page, and how they were distributed.

The court, however, stopped short of holding Facebook responsible for the dissemination of those comments.

Based on that precedent, it’s a little puzzling that Ngola’s lawyers aren’t targeting the actual posters of hate material on Facebook, rather than the company itself, said Caraway.

Certainly, he said, making a case against the users, especially if they were identifiable, would be much easier.

The courts have acknowledged that the viral property of posting content on social media sites is part of the everyday workings of those sites, said Caraway. And, as in the Pritchard case, that highlights the potential liability of the platform’s users.

But, he also says, in acknowledging the nature of the operation of these platforms, courts might be inching closer to a day, generally speaking, when a court is going to hold a social media site responsible for content posted by users.

Wayne MacKay thinks the Ngola lawsuit might be an early step in that direction.

“Given the significant damage that hateful and racist posts on Facebook can cause to the targets of such posts, it is time that Facebook accepts more responsibility for policing its platform to avoid such damage to people’s reputations and dignity,” he said in offering his analysis.

“Facebook should also be liable to compensate people when it fails to adequately respond to such hurtful social media posts. While such lawsuits have had little success to date, it may be time for that situation to change.”

Facebook, asked for comment on the lawsuit Thursday, did not respond.

Steve McKinley is a Halifax-based reporter for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @smckinley1