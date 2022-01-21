High-risk Ontarians lagging on third doses of COVID vaccine

Dr. Jon Barrett, chair of obstetrics and gynecology at McMaster University, said it’s concerning that vaccine uptake — particularly for booster doses — is still lower for pregnant people than the general population, despite education campaigns and targeted messaging.

The ICES data shows 78 per cent of pregnant people in Ontario have received at least one dose, while 74 per cent have had two shots. Just 22 per cent have had three doses.

A recent Scottish study published in Nature found most pregnant people who experienced severe complications from COVID, including ICU admission and stillbirths, were unvaccinated.

“It showed vaccination works,” said Barrett, a maternal fetal medicine specialist at Hamilton Health Sciences. “The chance of a sick mother and a sick baby at the population level is so much higher in the unvaccinated.”

Dr. Stephen Hwang, a physician and research scientist at St. Michael’s Hospital and director of the MAP Centre for Urban Health Solutions, said lower vaccination rates among the homeless population highlight the need for sustained and creative ways to offer first, second and third doses to this group at high-risk for COVID.

Among Ontarians under age 64 who have recently experienced homelessness, 64 per cent have their first dose, while 53 per cent have had two doses; just 10 per cent in this age group are boosted. Vaccine uptake is higher in the homeless population over age 65, the ICES data shows, with 80 per cent having at least one dose, 75 per cent with two doses and 32 per cent with three doses.

Hwang called efforts to vaccinate those who use the shelter system “heroic,” but said it’s also vital to find other avenues to offer vaccines, such as in community centres and supervised injection sites.

Dr. Deepali Kumar, director of transplant infectious diseases at University Health Network’s Ajmera Transplant Centre, said close ties and encouragement from health professionals has helped increase third-dose coverage for organ transplant patients.

The ICES data shows 69 per cent of transplant patients under age 65 have three doses, while 79 per cent over age 65 are boosted and 95 per cent have had at least one dose.

“The messaging for these groups is that three doses is a complete vaccine series; two doses is just not good enough,” said Kumar, noting patients in her practice are starting to ask about fourth doses. “Helping the remaining 15 to 20 per cent get their third doses is very important.”

