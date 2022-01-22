Why is Justin Trudeau in a rut? Maybe it’s all the slogans

Justin Trudeau made it through an entire news conference on Friday without saying his government had Canadians’ backs. This is progress.

In an analysis of his latest numbers this week, pollster Nik Nanos suggested that Trudeau’s Liberals may be spinning themselves into a rut — through their own spin, fittingly enough. “I think Canadians are getting a little fatigued,” Nanos told CTV, blaming the “more of the same” rhetoric coming from the Trudeau government.

As the world nears the two-year mark of a pandemic, it would probably be surprising if Canadians weren’t fatigued. But I can see Nanos’ point. The Liberals are no worse than the old Conservative government with their embrace of slogans and catchy phrases, but they’re not much better either.

On Wednesday, the prime minister said that line about having Canadians’ backs no fewer than five times in a press conference that lasted under an hour. I joked on Twitter that there should be some kind of system at news conferences that would make lights flash every time a politician used a canned phrase — to underline that we’d reached the marketing portion of the event.

Repetition of catch phrases and slogans, of course, is classic branding behaviour.

“Communications strategists are interested in the common principles of creating problems and solutions in voters’ minds, through the repetition of simple, strategic messages,” Alex Marland writes in Brand Command, the authoritative book on how Canadian politicians have carried out message control.

Journalists hate the robotic sloganeering, but that’s beside the point. Stephen Harper once said that if the media is rolling its eyes at a repeated phrase — like “Canada’s new government,” in his case — that’s about the time the words are only starting to penetrate the public consciousness.

Maybe, but the price may be authenticity. The more that politicians reach into their bags of communications tricks to “reinforce the message,” as they say, the less they seem like real people. If you were talking to a colleague who kept repeating the same line over and over again in one conversation, you’d soon be checking for a hidden camera or signs of day drinking.

All that scripting, frankly, also makes politicians look ill at ease. Trudeau always sounds vaguely relieved to get to the end of each sentence when he’s in message mode, like he’s ticking off a to-do list of things to say.

The same is true about another tactic that politicians of all stripes have embraced when answering questions before the cameras. Rather than look in the direction of the questioner, they stare into the camera and recite their lines. It’s jarring to see in real life and not much better on screen either. My colleague Tonda MacCharles periodically suggests on social media that this whole practice be discontinued, because it makes the politicians look like robots. That is true.