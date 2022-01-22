They are the first large U.S. studies to look at vaccine protection against omicron, health officials said.

The papers echo previous research — including studies in Germany, South Africa and the U.K. — indicating available vaccines are less effective against omicron than earlier versions of the coronavirus, but also that boosters doses rev up virus-fighting antibodies to increase the chance of avoiding symptomatic infection.

The first study looked at hospitalizations and emergency room and urgent care centre visits in 10 states, from August to this month.

It found vaccine effectiveness was best after three doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines in preventing COVID-19-associated emergency department and urgent care visits. Protection dropped from 94% during the delta wave to 82% during the omicron wave. Protection from just two doses was lower, especially if six months had passed since the second dose.

Officials have stressed the goal of preventing not just infection but severe disease. On that count, some good news: A third dose was at least 90% effective at preventing hospitalizations for COVID-19, both during the delta and omicron periods, the study also found.

The second study focused on COVID-19 case and death rates in 25 states from the beginning of April through Christmas. People who were boosted had the highest protection against coronavirus infection, both during the time delta was dominant and also when omicron was taking over.

Those two articles were published online by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Journal of the American Medical Association published the third study, also led by CDC researchers. It looked at people who tested positive for COVID-19 from Dec. 10 to Jan. 1 at more than 4,600 testing sites across the U.S.

Three shots of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were about 67% effective against omicron-related symptomatic disease compared with unvaccinated people. Two doses, however, offered no significant protection against omicron when measured several months after completion of the original series, the researchers found.

“It really shows the importance of getting a booster dose,” said the CDC’s Emma Accorsi, one of the study’s authors.

8:15 a.m.: The sweeping “zero-tolerance” strategy that China has used to keep COVID-19 case numbers low and its economy functioning may, paradoxically, make it harder for the country to exit the pandemic.

Most experts say the coronavirus around the world isn’t going away and believe it could eventually become, like the flu, a persistent but generally manageable threat if enough people gain immunity through infections and vaccines.

In countries like Britain and the U.S., which have had comparatively light restrictions against the omicron wave, there is a glimmer of hope that the process might be underway. Cases skyrocketed in recent weeks but have since dropped in Britain and may have levelled off in the U.S., perhaps because the extremely contagious variant is running out of people to infect. Some places already are talking about easing COVID-19 precautions.

China, which will be in the international spotlight when the Beijing Winter Olympics begin in two weeks, is not seeing the same dynamic.

8:15 a.m.: Hong Kong reported 25 confirmed local COVID infections on Saturday, the most since at least March, and 100 preliminary positive cases as officials try to contain an outbreak at a public housing estate.

Most of the preliminary positive cases were found at the public housing complex in the New Territories, where more than 2,500 residents have been locked down for five days and are tested every day. Two employees at a local public hospital and one worker at a care centre also tested preliminary positive.

The government will expand the five-day lockdown at one apartment block in the public housing estate, after finding at least eight preliminary cases there, chief executive officer Carrie Lam told reporters at a press conference on Saturday. All residents from another four buildings in the complex will be prohibited from leaving and required to do regular testing, while residents at the remaining 11 blocks will need to do mandatory screening.

Lam urged Hong Kong residents to stay at home and avoid gatherings, in particular children and older people. She said the city’s vaccination rate is 77.5%, which is still not high enough and puts the health of elderly at risk. The city will stick to it current zero-Covid strategy, Lam said.

8:15 a.m.: Canada’s chief public health officer says there are positive signs the Omicron wave is peaking in this country, but no one should start choreographing a COVID-19 victory dance.

“There is no doubt that nobody wants to have all these restrictive measures anymore, and Omicron may or may not have put us one step toward that new reality,” Dr. Theresa Tam said Friday during a COVID-19 briefing in Ottawa.

“We need to plan for the different scenarios and just be ready for a time of emergence of new variants. But we’ve got to move on and see how we can make our societal functions closer to what they were before the pandemic.”

Tam said that in the last week, case rates, the share of tests coming back positive, and wastewater surveillance are all showing “early indications” that Omicron has peaked nationally.

Her comments echoed statements the day before from several provinces, including Alberta, where Premier Jason Kenney said cases were starting to plateau, and Ontario, where Premier Doug Ford is so confident the fifth wave has crested he announced restrictions on public spaces will start to be lifted in 10 days.

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs said Friday while the peak in cases and hospitalizations hasn’t happened there yet, he is optimistic that the lockdown imposed Jan. 15 can be lifted at the end of the month.

Quebec Premier François Legault said Thursday he wasn’t lifting restrictions because the situation remained too fragile. But the province’s restaurant association is fielding hundreds of calls from frustrated restaurant and bar owners ready to defy the closure order if the restriction banning indoor dining isn’t lifted soon.

While patient numbers in some provinces show signs of stabilizing, there remains a heavy strain on hospitals.

More than 10,000 Canadians were in hospital with COVID-19 over the last week, up almost 50 per cent from the previous week. Tam says that is higher than at any other point in the pandemic.

Intensive-care units treated an average of 1,100 patients a day over the last week, higher than in any previous wave other than the Delta surge last spring.

The high patient numbers are compounded by staff illnesses, adding further stress. The Saskatchewan Health Authority reported this week almost one-fifth of its health workforce is off sick or isolating because of COVID-19.

The absences have left the authority to seek 500 government workers from other departments to volunteer to help out with non-medical roles like cleaning, cooking, or assisting patients to eat or get dressed, in hospitals and long-term care homes.

Health Canada data also show January will go down as one of the deadliest months in the pandemic to date. New deaths climbed above 100 per day this week for the first time in almost a year.

Tam said an average of 131 people died every day in Canada from COVID-19 since Jan. 14, up from an average of 82 a week earlier, and 39 in the first week of January.