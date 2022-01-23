Five things to watch for in Canadian business

TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Metro results

Metro Inc. is set to release Q1 results on Tuesday. The grocer and its competitors have struggled with supply chain issues and employee absenteeism due to COVID-19 protocols, with sporadic shortages of certain products being reported throughout the country.

CN Rail earnings

Canadian National Railway Co. is expected to release Q4 results on Tuesday. The Montreal-based company announced in December that former executive Jim Vena had removed himself from the running to become the company's new CEO. CN says it expects to announce a replacement for outgoing CEO Jean-Jacques Ruest in January.

Interest rate decision

The Bank of Canada is set to release its interest rate decision and monetary policy report on Wednesday. Economists increasingly expect the Bank of Canada to raise interest rates after Statistics Canada reported on Jan. 19 that the annual pace of inflation climbed in December to 4.8 per cent, a pace that hasn't been seen since September 1991.

Rogers results

Rogers Communications Inc. is scheduled to release Q4 results on Thursday. The Toronto-based telecom giant announced on Jan. 10 that it had appointed former chief financial officer Tony Staffieri permanent president and chief executive officer. Staffieri replaced Joe Natale, who left the company in November amid a family squabble between chairman Edward Rogers and his mother and two sisters, who are also board members.

CP Rail earnings