It’s Ontario’s only open cinema — and for this ‘Scream’ fanatic, the three-hour drive was worth it

“As I point out to people, the first 13 per cent of their movie ticket cost goes to the government. The next 60-65 per cent goes to the film company. So we’re only really left with about 22 per cent of the ticket price for debt service.”

To expand their business, The Petersons started building their drive-in in March of 2021.

“We opened the drive-in for the first time on July 2 (2021), and we were working with an inflatable screen. The winds would come up and turn it into more of a sail than a screen but people were tolerant before we built the permanent solution.”

The Petersons closed the drive-in on Oct. 31 at the end of their outdoor screening season but decided to reopen it on Christmas Eve shortly after provincial restrictions on indoor cinemas went into effect. While all Ontario drive-ins are technically allowed to stay open, only the Petersons have done so, using the washrooms and snack bar of their indoor theatre to accommodate their outdoor drive-in guests.

“All of our facilities are year-round so the washrooms are open, the snack bar is open. People can do their business and get their food and then just go back to their cars. Most other drive-ins are seasonal. We just had to simply flick the switch.”

Inside the adjacent Silver Cinema, there is a makeshift DVD store featuring the latest titles for purchase. There is also unique art for sale. The snack bar — cheeseburgers, “twisted” potatoes, delicious Kawartha Dairy ice cream — has hungry viewers covered. After customers load up and are back in their cars, Peterson welcomes everyone on the radio and asks everyone in attendance to flash their lights and honk their horns before every feature presentation.

Despite receiving some media attention for showing one of the most-anticipated movies of the year, the business still relies on word of mouth, as Peterson reminds all customers.

“If you are having fun, tell somebody else. If you’re not, keep it to yourself,” he says with a laugh just before turning the projector on.

The experience is so inviting and the reception from all of the staff members is so warm, that customers almost forget how cold it is.

Will Smith Sr. was one of those customers. The 42-year-old “Scream” fan and host of “The Gentlemen’s Guide To Midnite Cinema” podcast decided to make the nearly three-hour trek from his home in Oshawa for a chance to see the film and took his two sons along for the ride. He says he learned about the 1000 Drive-In screening from one of his listeners.

“I have hosted a podcast for about 13 years and one of the members of the group posted about the Gananoque Drive-In,” he told the Star. “It seemed like a good opportunity for us to just get out and do something collectively.”

Smith says that he also developed a love for the franchise after seeing the first one when he was 16, and now he can introduce the movies to his 13- and 11-year-old sons, Will Jr. and Brayden.

“With any passion, one of the great gifts you have as a parent is to pass that passion or that love of something to your children,” he said. “That was not lost on me, the idea that things have come full circle and instead of my father introducing me to these movies, it’s me introducing these movies to them.”

While Smith says the experience of both the drive-in and getting to be one of the first “Scream” fans to see the movie in Ontario was priceless, he also promises that the movie doesn’t disappoint.

“It pivots rather effectively away from the original and creates new characters. The kills are great if you are into that sort of thing. If you love the ‘Scream’ films of the past I think you’d be quite content with this and say it has done a service to the franchise as a whole.”

The 1000 Islands Drive-In will host “Scream 5” screenings until Thursday, Jan. 27.

Murtz Jaffer is a Toronto-based Entertainment writer and a freelance contributor for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @murtzjaffer