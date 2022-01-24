Today’s coronavirus news: Proof of vaccination now required to access more Quebec retail stores; Ontario to start sharing data about school absences amid Omicron

His dismissal came five days before military police announced they had referred an investigation of alleged sexual misconduct to Quebec’s prosecution service.

Fortin has maintained his innocence and, in challenging his removal in Federal Court, accused Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other senior members of the Liberal government of turfing him for purely political reasons.

His lawyer, Natalia Rodriguez, says an appeal concerning his reinstatement is expected to go to a panel hearing in the spring.

5:48 a.m.: Ontario is set to start sharing data about school absences today, a week after in-person learning resumed without public reporting of classroom COVID-19 exposures.

The province moved its schools to remote learning at the end of the winter break as Omicron cases surged to unprecedented levels and overwhelmed the testing system.

When schools reopened on Jan. 17, the province no longer required them to share information about COVID-19 cases.

Instead parents will be notified when absenteeism among staff and students reaches 30 per cent, regardless of whether those absences are connected to the virus, and as of today, information about absences will be posted online.

The province’s website will share information about how many schools were closed, and will also have a searchable table showing the combined absenteeism rate for staff and students by school.

The website will show data about the previous school day.

5:47 a.m.: Packed bars in San Francisco. Popular hot yoga classes in Boston. Signs are mounting that many Americans in highly vaccinated places are grasping for a near-normal life, even as the most contagious COVID-19 surge yet passes over.

Ellen Murphy, a 73-year-old in New York’s Brooklyn Heights who scrupulously stayed home during previous surges, will fly to her niece’s Florida baby shower next month.

“Maybe this is some level of magical thinking, but I’ve done everything that I’ve been told to do,” she said. “I got my shots, I got my booster, I wear my mask, I don’t go into crowded places with people I don’t know. It’s kind of like, what else can I do?”

Data from businesses and social media and interviews across the nation show a population accommodating COVID-19. Several factors have caused people to rethink: Omicron spreads so readily that catching it can seem all but inevitable for everyone but hermits. Inoculations and previous infections lower risk of severe disease. And it has been a very long two years of putting off get-togethers and trips.

Recent numbers show the desire to break free: The people-connecting platform Meetup reports that RSVPs were up 22% nationally in the first week of this month compared with a year ago — 20% even in careful New York City. Restaurant traffic suggests that dining out lost ground when omicron hit, but it has begun to rebound in the past week. In San Francisco, mobility data show that even with a recent omicron-period drop, residents are spending less time hunkered down.

5:46 a.m.: Pakistani authorities on Monday launched this year’s first nationwide anti-polio campaign even as coronavirus infections surge.

About 150,000 health workers are taking part in the five-day, anti-polio drive to inoculate 22.4 million children under age 5, according to a statement issued by Shahzad Beg, the co-ordinator for polio program. The previous campaign took place weeks ago when Pakistan witnessed decline in COVID-19 cases.

Authorities hope the latest campaign will help making Pakistan a polio-free nation.

Last year, Pakistan reported only one polio case from the country’s southwestern Baluchistan province. Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only countries in the world where polio remains endemic and the disease can cause partial paralysis in children.

Monday 5:44 a.m.: Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Germany’s 16 state governors will confer Monday to chart the country’s way forward in the coronavirus pandemic, and are expected to prioritize the use of PCR tests for those most at risk as the omicron variant fuels a steep rise in infections.

Germany has seen a string of new infection records over the past two weeks as omicron kicks in. On Monday, the national disease control centre said 840.3 new cases per 100,000 residents have been recorded over the past week, and 63,393 cases over the past 24 hours. The health minister has said he expects the numbers to peak in mid-February.

On Jan. 7, Scholz and the governors agreed to toughen requirements for entry to restaurants and bars, and decided to shorten quarantine and self-isolation periods.

Scholz told the daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung ahead of Monday’s meeting that “we don’t need a change of course.” He added that “it is in any case certainly not appropriate to loosen the rules broadly in the middle of the omicron wave.”

Germany’s leaders are expected to agree to limit the use of PCR tests as the fast increase in cases stretches capacity. Priority is expected to be given to health sector employees, older people and others particularly at risk.

