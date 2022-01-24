Freshii partners with 7-Eleven Canada

TORONTO — Freshii Inc. has announced a deal with 7-Eleven Canada to sell food in the chain's convenience stores across the country.

Toronto-based Freshii says its Energii Bites snacks will be available in roughly 600 locations until March.

Adam Corrin, chief operating officer of Freshii, says the strategic partnership makes snacking on the go healthy, affordable and convenient.

He says 7-Eleven has a vast store network and incredible brand recognition that resonates with consumers.