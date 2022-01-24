Ontario’s medical officers of health silent on Niagara colleague’s split with Kieran Moore on school safety

He also wanted students and teachers who tested positive for COVID-19 to stay out of school for at least seven days, rather than the provincial recommendation of five.

Hirji said that during that Jan. 15 phone call, Moore said he would send his concerns in writing, which were received the next day.

Moore shared his letter with the deputy ministers of health and education as well as the leadership of Niagara’s school boards.

“Sharing the letter with the deputy ministers, that is something that is normal process I think,” said Hirji. “But to send the letter to the school boards, that is fairly unusual. But I can’t speak to the motivations there. That is a question for the chief medical officer of health.”

Moore declined to comment for this story.

A spokesperson for Ontario’s Ministry of Health sent a statement that said “Dr. Moore’s comments from yesterday’s press conference stand,” referring to a July 20 press conference during which Moore said he was just “seeking clarity” from Hirji.

Moore’s letter, however, does not ask for clarity but requests Hirji to follow provincial guidance, saying enhanced measures could harm students.

Hirji said when Moore sent his letter, his department was still working with school boards to hammer out the implementation of his recommendations.

“His letter definitely became a point of discussion,” said Hirji. “But our understanding was that our school board partners want to work with us to implement these recommendations to ensure the return to in-person learning is as safe as possible for students and teachers.”

Nevertheless, Hirji did pull back on the seven-day isolation recommendation, even though he said it risks the further spread of the virus in schools.

Canada’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Theresa Tam, said last week that someone infected by the Omicron variant of COVID-19 can remain infectious for up to 10 days.

Hirji said the level of infectiousness starts to drop off after five to seven days, but around 30 per cent of people can remain infectious for as many as 10 days.

The five-day isolation period for vaccinated students and teachers is a compromise, Hirji said, to tamp down COVID-19 absenteeism, but “it is not a good compromise.” His seven-day recommendation was an effort to bring safety protocols more in line with the science.

Faced with pushback from the school boards, Hirji struck a new compromise: teachers and students could return after five days provided they also have a negative rapid test.

Camillo Cipriano, the Niagara Catholic District Board director of education, said the board is implementing all of Hirji’s recommendations.

“We were made aware of Dr. Moore’s letter to Dr. Hirji while we continued to collaborate with local public health to allow Dr. Hirji to put his enhanced measures in place while sustaining school operations from a staffing standpoint,” Cipriano said in a statement.

A spokesperson for the region’s largest board, the District School Board of Niagara, praised the board’s working relationship with the public health department as excellent and will follow Hirji’s recommendations on masks and air monitoring.

However, the board has decided to reject Hirji’s advice about returning to school after an infection. Students and teachers will not be required to test negative before returning to class after five days.

