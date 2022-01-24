When is an absence an absence? New school reporting system needs details, boards say

In the North, two boards reported more than 60 per cent of students and staff away last Friday — but as it turns out, the weather was bad, and buses were cancelled.

In Toronto, one public high school recorded 71 per cent of students and teachers missing classes, but a number of teens were actually at co-op job placements and mistakenly marked absent.

And one Toronto Catholic elementary school was listed as having more than 84 per cent of kids and staff off on Monday — but that figure was wrong.

The data in Ontario’s new absence reporting system — which began Monday and replaces the COVID-19 dashboard families used to search to find out about cases in their kids’ school — has raised new questions about the usefulness of the new online tool.

Given the new figures include any reason for staff or student absences — which can include COVID, but also a student on vacation, as well as kids temporarily learning online — the Ontario Public School Boards’ Association is urging the ministry to find a way to give parents clearer information.

The old dashboard showed daily COVID cases in students and staff, but with the province limiting PCR test eligibility, there’s no way to get reliable numbers anymore.

Now, under the province’s new rules, when schools hit a 30 per cent overall absence rate, families will be notified and public health will become involved. (On Friday, that was 330 schools.)

“Clearly the ministry has some work to do to clean up the reporting structure,” said Cathy Abraham, president of the Ontario Public School Boards’ Association. “We are also hoping to have a conversation (with ministry officials) about differentiating the numbers a little bit …

“If you aren’t pulling out COVID numbers, you aren’t giving people what they are looking for, you are not giving them a clear picture of what’s happening.”

Some boards, including Toronto’s Catholic board and the Ottawa-Carleton public board, are already publicly reporting COVID-19 cases where possible.