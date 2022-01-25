How many kids aged 5 to 11 have been vaccinated in your Toronto neighbourhood? You might be surprised

To get a sense of the vaccination rates in schools, which Toronto Public Health does not provide, the Star mapped the locations of elementary schools in the city along with vaccination rates of five-to-11-year-olds by neighbourhood. Toronto Public Health says it is working on gathering vaccination rates by school, but at least two other health units, those in Guelph and Hamilton, already make this data available on their websites.

Hamilton’s medical officer of health Dr. Elizabeth Richardson said in an interview this information is very useful when deciding where to put clinics, “to truly understand the overall state of our community when it comes to vaccination status.”

The fully vaccinated rate for five-to-11-year-olds is under one per cent for many Toronto neighbourhoods, including Thorncliffe Park and Jane and Finch, which can be explained partly due to the fact this age group has only been eligible for the vaccine since late November, according to data from ICES, formerly known as the Institute for Clinical Evaluative Sciences. But the rate is over 20 per cent in a handful of more affluent communities.

When it comes to single doses in the five-to-11 age group, the gap between poor and well-off neighbourhoods is stark. For example, Toronto Public Health data shows that in Leaside-Bennington and Bridle Path—Sunnybrook—York Mills, 86 per cent of kids in this age group have received one dose — a full 62 percentage points higher than the neighbourhoods with the lowest uptake.

At a recent clinic aimed at kids held at the EarlyON Centre in the Jane Finch Mall, only 15 children aged five to 11 got their shots, according to Michelle Dagnino, executive director of the Jane/Finch Community and Family Centre.

“The numbers are still quite low,” she said. “But I think that the barriers are just still fairly significant.”

Some families struggle with the online provincial portal to book vaccine appointments, she said. Others have trouble navigating clinics if there are not staff on site who speak their languages.

There needs to be better messaging around why kids should get the vaccine, available in multiple languages that doesn’t “feel like a commercial,” Dagnino said.

“That’s really a parent-education campaign, because it’s not going to be a five-year-old who’s making the decision to get vaccinated.”

In Thorncliffe Park, another neighbourhood hard hit by COVID and where vaccination rates have been lagging, Ahmed Hussein reports that he is seeing “some hesitancy” among parents to get kids in this age group. Only 33 per cent of kids five to 11 have received a first shot.

“Misinformation is really rampant,” said Hussein, head of the Neighbourhood Organization, an agency that provides services to residents of Thorncliffe Park and nearby communities.

This misinformation is translated into different languages and spread on social media, which he calls the “Wild West.”

Hussein says many students heading back to in-person learning have been vaccinated, but parents who don’t want their children to receive a shot are viewing online school as a way out, since the kids will be at home.

While his organization, along with partners like Michael Garron Hospital, is working hard to ensure that accessibility to vaccines is not an issue, he says one thing that would help would be to bring back vaccine buses to apartment building parking lots, a program that saw community workers going “door to door” to let people know the shots had arrived.

“It made a difference.”

Akwatu Khenti, an assistant professor at the University of Toronto’s Dalla Lana School of Public Health and chair of the Black Scientists’ Task Force on Vaccine Equity, likens the journey to vaccinate those in marginalized communities to that of a marathon rather than a sprint.

“What we are seeing is that many people who are vaccinated are hesitating to vaccinate their children because they don’t feel that they’re there yet. They want more time, they want more information, they want to see how this thing all plays out,” Khenti said. “We just have to go one at a time, talk to people. This is what I do. Even when they’re waiting in line to get vaccinated, a lot of the time people have doubts.”

Khenti said he believes experiences of systemic racism in health-care settings are driving much of the mistrust many individuals in marginalized communities have.

“They get a sense that no one cares about their health and no one cares about their perception of experiences. When they say they feel discriminated against, no one listens. That kind of thing,” he said.

“I think it’s what’s happening in family health care or health-care settings, emergency rooms, what have you, that these people think that there’s a certain lack of empathy for the pain that they’ve experienced.”

Khenti also points to the issue of a lack of paid sick days.

“A lot of those racialized workers believe there’s only one reason they’re not getting 10 sick days they say they deserve and that’s because they’re racialized and their lives have less value.”

Shiran Isaacksz, co-lead for the Community Vaccination Table with Toronto Public Health, echoed Khenti’s comments, saying vaccine uptake “happens at the speed of trust.”

“Everyone has a different speed in terms of trust. When you look at the centre of the city, trust is immediate,” he said. “In other areas, we can actually start to map the velocity in which vaccine uptake happens. That velocity for me is correlated to trust, not access and not supply.”

And how does the city and health-care system build that trust?

“Not leaving them,” Isaacksz explained. “It’s not like we come in, we do this big thing with lots of media and lots of publicity and then walk away. We have to stay. I think that’s a big piece. We have to stay for the long haul.”

Kenyon Wallace is a Toronto-based investigative reporter for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @KenyonWallace or reach him via email: kwallace@thestar.ca

May Warren is a Toronto-based breaking news reporter for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: @maywarren11