The latest coronavirus news from Canada and around the world Tuesday. This file will be updated throughout the day. Web links to longer stories if available.

8:46 a.m. Russian figure skater Mikhail Kolyada has been ruled out of next month's Beijing Olympics after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The Russian Figure Skating Federation said Tuesday that Kolyada tested positive ahead of traveling to a pre-Olympic training camp and has been replaced by Evgeni Semenenko.

“Several days ago Mikhail Kolyada started feeling unwell,” the federation said. “For all this time the skater has not been training."

8:32 a.m.: With the first full week of in-person learning since the Christmas break now underway, COVID-19 vaccination rates of kids aged five to 11 remain stubbornly low in areas home to Toronto’s most vulnerable and racialized communities.

Neighbourhoods in the city’s northwest corner, such as Rexdale, Black Creek and Mount Olive, as well as others to the east such as Thorncliffe Park — many of the spots hit hardest by the pandemic — make up the majority of the 20 areas with the lowest vaccination rates in the city for this age group, according to new data from Toronto Public Health.

In these areas, even with dozens of equity-driven campaigns by public health officials and community organizations in the nine weeks since five-to-11-year-olds became eligible for the shots, less than four in 10 kids in this age group have received a single vaccine.

Read the full story from the Star’s Kenyon Wallace and May Warren.

7:45 a.m. Omicron is everywhere, and school is back. Government tracking systems can’t keep up. Some families couldn’t stand to send their children into classrooms if they couldn’t see the virus lurking there anymore. So they banded together, formed back-channel groups, networked, whittled data into spreadsheets — turned themselves into contact-tracing guerrilla units picking up public health slack.

Across Ontario, uncountable Whatsapp and Facebook groups sprouted in recent days, collections of parents contact-tracing on their own, as Ontario had given up on reporting COVID-19 outbreaks in schools to families this month — opting instead to have local public health units only notify families when school absences hit 30 per cent, and not necessarily from COVID.