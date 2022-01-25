The latest coronavirus news from Canada and around the world Tuesday. This file will be updated throughout the day. Web links to longer stories if available.
5:43 a.m.: As the Omicron variant continues to strain Canadian hospitals, a vaccine hesitancy expert is voicing concern about the slow vaccination rate of children between the ages of five and 11.
In the two months since the approval of child-sized doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, only 51 per cent of children in that age group have had at least one dose.
That’s compared to more than 72 per cent of 12 to 17-year-olds in the two months following approval for that age range.
Kate Allen, a post-doctoral research fellow at Centre for Vaccine Preventable Diseases at the University of Toronto, says while she had predicted parents would be slower to have their younger children vaccinated, the rate is even lower that she expected.
Preliminary data on national life expectancy from Statistics Canada shows the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to an average seven-month decline — the largest decrease recorded since 1921 when the vital statistics registration system was introduced.
COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death in Canada in 2020, though Statistics Canada adds that the pandemic may have also contributed indirectly to a number of other deaths across the country.
The largest declines in life expectancy were observed in Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia, with the drop greater for men at more than eight months, than for women, at nearly five months.
Tuesday 5:39 a.m.: Groups representing Canada’s paramedics are calling for improved mental health services as staff shortages and unprecedented call volumes take a toll on workers.
Dave Deines, president of the Paramedic Association of Canada, said ambulance-paramedic services across the country are reporting increases in call volumes and decreases in staff because of the pandemic and the overdose crisis.
CUPE in Ontario said it conducted a survey of more than 14-hundred of its unionized paramedics in October that found 92 per cent said they were understaffed and the workload is hurting their mental and physical health.
The Manitoba Association of Health Care Professionals said an internal report obtained by the union shows ambulances were idled for a cumulative 17-thousand hours in October due to limited staff.
Manitoba Shared Health said in a statement that it has made recruitment a significant area of it’s focus.
The latest available data from B-C Emergency Health Services showed mental health was represented in about 46 per cent of all its long-term disability claims in 2020.
Troy Clifford, union president with the Ambulance Paramedics of B-C, said the government can’t recruit and retain enough workers and he’s calling for better wages and benefits to entice people to join and stay in the field.
8:46 a.m. Russian figure skater Mikhail Kolyada has been ruled out of next month's Beijing Olympics after testing positive for the coronavirus.
The Russian Figure Skating Federation said Tuesday that Kolyada tested positive ahead of traveling to a pre-Olympic training camp and has been replaced by Evgeni Semenenko.
“Several days ago Mikhail Kolyada started feeling unwell,” the federation said. “For all this time the skater has not been training."
8:32 a.m.: With the first full week of in-person learning since the Christmas break now underway, COVID-19 vaccination rates of kids aged five to 11 remain stubbornly low in areas home to Toronto’s most vulnerable and racialized communities.
Neighbourhoods in the city’s northwest corner, such as Rexdale, Black Creek and Mount Olive, as well as others to the east such as Thorncliffe Park — many of the spots hit hardest by the pandemic — make up the majority of the 20 areas with the lowest vaccination rates in the city for this age group, according to new data from Toronto Public Health.
In these areas, even with dozens of equity-driven campaigns by public health officials and community organizations in the nine weeks since five-to-11-year-olds became eligible for the shots, less than four in 10 kids in this age group have received a single vaccine.
Read the full story from the Star’s Kenyon Wallace and May Warren.
7:45 a.m. Omicron is everywhere, and school is back. Government tracking systems can’t keep up. Some families couldn’t stand to send their children into classrooms if they couldn’t see the virus lurking there anymore. So they banded together, formed back-channel groups, networked, whittled data into spreadsheets — turned themselves into contact-tracing guerrilla units picking up public health slack.
Across Ontario, uncountable Whatsapp and Facebook groups sprouted in recent days, collections of parents contact-tracing on their own, as Ontario had given up on reporting COVID-19 outbreaks in schools to families this month — opting instead to have local public health units only notify families when school absences hit 30 per cent, and not necessarily from COVID.
