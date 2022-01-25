How math anxiety might be impacting your finances

People who avoid their finances because of math anxiety might end up overspending and accumulating debt. They also might avoid learning about financial concepts that could improve their finances, such as compound interest when it comes to saving, or learning about investing and insurance.

To reduce math anxiety, the first step is facing your “math trauma,” Vakharia said, which she described as a trauma response to a rattling experience in the past involving math.

“It could be that time you got called on in class and you didn’t know the answer, and some kid made fun of you and ever since you carried that shame with you,” she said.

Vakharia said those struggling with math anxiety need to say to themselves: “At some point in my life I was made to feel incapable of math and that is not true.”

From there, it’s about taking the steps to learn the information you need, which luckily does not require taking a math class, she said.

Vakharia recommends finding a kind, patient person in your life who appears to be comfortable or good with money, and then asking them if they’d be open to spending some time answering questions about how they budget, manage their money or any other financial topic.

After that first step, it can be easier to determine what resources to turn to next, whether that’s a financial adviser, a math tutor, a budgeting app or educational content.

While Dickson still struggles with confidence in their ability to do math, they have become more confident in asking for help.

“I ask my boss to look over my time sheet to make sure it makes sense before submitting it. I ask my Dad to do my taxes. If you ask, there are people who are willing and able to help. I have a lot less shame around my math anxiety than I used to,” they said.

Dickson has also found it helpful to have a calculator on their phone, which keeps a record of past calculations.

“I can see whether or not I’ve made any mistakes a lot more easily. It’s nice to have that proof that I don’t mess up as often as I think I do.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2022.

By Leah Golob, The Canadian Press