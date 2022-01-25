Manulife Bank names new chief executive

TORONTO — Manulife Financial Corp. says Rick Lunny, president and CEO of Manulife Bank, is retiring at the end of February.

It says Alex Lucas, current head of individual insurance at Manulife Canada, will step into the role as head of the Canadian online bank.

Mike Doughty, chief executive of Manulife Canada, said in the memo announcing the change that Lucas has been at Manulife for over 15 years, including head of individual insurance since 2014.

Lunny served in the role of CEO of the bank for more than seven years.