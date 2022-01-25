Canadian Bankers Association names new CEO

TORONTO — The Canadian Bankers Association has named Anthony Ostler as its new president and chief executive.

He will step into the role at the end of February, replacing Neil Parmenter who resigned on Dec. 23, 2021.

The banking industry lobby group says Ostler most recently worked as head of stakeholder engagement in global marketing at State Street in Boston.

Prior to working at State Street, Ostler held roles at Manulife, Canaccord and RBC according to his LinkedIn profile.