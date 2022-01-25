Is the grocery shortage caused by the truck convoy? 5 myths debunked

The mandate could keep as many as 26,000 truckers who regularly traverse the Canada-U. S. border from delivering goods, according to the Canadian Trucking Alliance and the American Trucking Associations.

That figure reflects roughly 16 per cent of the 160,000 truckers that regularly cross the border, and does not include the multitude of truckers that transport food items solely within Canada. It also does not include the items that are routinely transported on railways, like grains, meat and canned foods.

While sidelining the drivers certainly does not help food circulation in Canada, and may keep some shipments from being fulfilled on time, it is not so widespread as to be primarily responsible for shortages.

But the mandate has still garnered criticism from experts who warn it could exacerbate an already-existing problem.

“In the middle of January with Omicron and snowstorms, I’m just not convinced it was the right time. Some empty shelves will be a result of what is going on at the border,” said Charlebois.

2. A wide range of factors have contributed to food disruptions

Canadian grocery stores were facing supply constraints well before the trucker mandate was implemented, largely attributable to a mix of extreme weather, labour issues, COVID-19 outbreaks and logistics.

Severe flooding in B.C. late last year laid waste to large swaths of farmland in the Fraser Valley, a major supplier of poultry, dairy and produce that had already been hurt by wildfires earlier in the year.

Recent winter storms haven’t helped. Last week, when Toronto faced its heaviest snowfall in more than a decade, local grocers reported delayed deliveries due to trucks unable to navigate icy and unplowed terrain.

COVID-19 outbreaks, meanwhile, have resulted in disruptions at farms and manufacturers. A recent ban on new agricultural migrant workers in Windsor-Essex County, where most of Canada’s greenhouse produce is cultivated, likely contributed to a holdup in production.

And labour upheaval has also put a strain on the supply of food. While the trucking industry has faced a shortage of workers for the duration of the pandemic, worker strikes at food manufacturers has impacted supply.

A months-long strike at Kellogg’s late last year may have contributed to an undersupply of the brand’s cereal and other products in Canadian stores.

3. Disruptions will result in fewer options, rather than rampant shortages

Don’t stockpile.

Experts have assured Canadians that the vast majority of people — with the exception of those in remote areas that often rely on air shipments of products — will be able to put food on their table, just with fewer options.

“Consumers may not always find what they want at times, but they will always find what they need at the grocery store,” said Charlebois.

4. Supply chain issues, not consumer demand, are driving food costs and disruptions

Early in the pandemic, consumer stockpiling of toilet paper and canned foods left grocery aisles bare as households turned their basements into self-styled apocalypse bunkers.

Now, the availability issues are coming from the supply side. All the factors mentioned above appear to significantly outweigh purchasing interest from shoppers.

That’s what makes these problems so concerning, said Charlebois.

“Shortages of both toilet paper and food were the result of consumer panic coupled with a collapsing food service industry. This time around, it’s the supply chain challenges,” he said.

5. If you didn’t find the spinach you were looking for, try again tomorrow

Sometimes, what appears to be a shortage is really just temporarily low inventory. An empty shelf is not evidence of a widespread problem.

If you can’t find cherry tomatoes at the supermarket, try the independent grocer down the street, or check back tomorrow, experts advise.

You can also inquire with a store manager about the items.

Anecdotally, a produce manager at Metro recently told me they were short on spinach because of a COVID-19 outbreak at their distributor, along with some difficulty transporting items during Toronto’s snowstorm.

Five days later, the item was back on the shelf.

Jacob Lorinc is a Toronto-based reporter covering business for the Star. Reach him via email: jlorinc@thestar.ca