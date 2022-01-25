Protesting truckers don’t want their vaccines? Let’s give them to people who do

As things now stand, the so-called “freedom convoy” will not be treated to any high-level greeting party when it rolls into Canada’s capital this weekend.

The rolling protest by truckers opposed to vaccine mandates may be picking up steam as it makes its way to Ottawa, but so far its disruptive potential lies mainly in what it will do to traffic, not politics.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole has offered only faint praise for the protest, even as the truckers are getting enthusiastic support on social media from the likes of O’Toole’s predecessor Andrew Scheer, finance critic Pierre Poilievre and People’s Party Leader Maxime Bernier.

We know that Justin Trudeau and his government aren’t likely to be looking for any negotiations with the truckers when they land in Ottawa. A trio of Liberal ministers put out a statement on Tuesday — in conjunction with the Canadian Trucking Alliance — carefully written to say as little as possible about the protest.

“Moving forward, the Government of Canada, the Canadian Trucking Alliance and the industry at large will continue our shared dialogue on the challenges facing this sector. By working together, we are confident that we can find solutions that will help Canadians and industry alike,” said the statement, co-signed by Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan and Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough. One suspects that’s the last word from the Trudeau government on this matter.

Meanwhile, other opposition parties, such as the New Democrats, the Greens and the Bloc Québécois, are not going to align themselves with the truckers either.

So, and with apologies for mixing transport metaphors, the ship has already sailed when it comes to vaccine mandates at the federal level. Mandatory vaccines have been a reality for months for air and rail travellers, federal public servants and any member of Parliament who wants to sit in person in the House of Commons.

But the truckers’ protest does raise a question for politics that will be familiar to anyone who’s been dealing with vaccine hesitancy in their own social circles or even at the dinner table: When do you decide there’s simply no point negotiating any more on this issue? When do we just give up on the vaccine refusers?

According to the latest data issued Tuesday by public health, there were still seven million Canadians (among the population five years of age and older) who had not received two doses of COVID vaccine by Jan. 15. (Roughly nine million Canadians had received booster shots by the middle of this month; a number that will likely be much bigger by the end of January as boosters become more widely available.)

That seven million figure doesn’t represent one single, unified block of the population: they would range from fervent anti-vaxxers to those wary of getting a second dose or people with medical exemptions.