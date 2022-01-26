Pfizer’s Paxlovid pill is here. Can it get to the people who need it?

Shortages of critical drugs to treat COVID-19 patients have escalated amid a surge of cases and the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

Dwindling stock in Ontario has forced some physicians to choose which patients receive potentially life-saving care, while others don’t have access to the medicine at all.

“We have a shortage of pretty well every drug except for dexamethasone,” Morris, said adding that drugs including tocilizumab and baricitinib given to critically ill COVID patients are currently in short supply. Sotrovimab, a monoclonal antibody treatment, is also running low.

Alongside supply issues, another caveat with Paxlovid regards possible complications with drug interactions, explained Dr. Allan Grill, chief of family medicine at Markham Stouffville Hospital. Some drugs often taken by high-risk patients, including heart medications and blood thinners, could be affected by the antiviral treatment, which means individuals receiving it will have to monitor interactions with the help of their doctors.

While Grill said he is optimistic about the arrival of the new treatment, he stressed that vaccination should still be the priority to protect people because of these challenges.

“I’m always optimistic whenever we can add tools to our current toolbox to protect patients against COVID-19,” Grill said. “But people need to understand that it’s not that straightforward. Prevention is better than treatment, but obviously whatever treatment we have that can benefit people who are eligible, of course I support.”

It is hard to determine how long the first shipment will last as demand will be driven by the public, Morris said.

While the rate of hospitalizations due to COVID appears to be slowing, “it’s very dynamic. For example, schools reopening may change things so it’s difficult to know if demand will go up or down.”

Currently, provinces and territories will get the final say about who will receive the treatment. Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos previously said the treatment will be distributed to the provinces and territories on a per-capita basis, while an additional 120,000 Paxlovid courses are set to arrive by the end of March.

But this method of distribution fails to address inequities faced by vulnerable and remote communities including Indigenous peoples throughout Canada, pointed out Dr. Anna Banerji, a pediatrician and U of T professor.

“For example, in remote Indigenous communities there are higher rates of comorbidities such as kidney disease, hypertension and diabetes … there is more overcrowding in houses which makes isolation difficult,” Banerji said.

“This drug could be life-changing but the guidelines need to be reflective of this need.”

Ghada Alsharif is a Toronto-based staff reporter for the Star. Reach Ghada via email: galsharif@torstar.ca