For weeks, the lockdown for the unvaccinated has been “a measure that many people complained about, but that was unavoidable for health policy reasons,” Nehammer said.

On Feb. 1, a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for adults — the first of its kind in Europe — will take effect in the small Alpine country. Officials have said the mandate is necessary because vaccination rates remain too low. They say it will ensure that Austria’s hospitals are not overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients. So far, 75.4% of the country’s residents have been fully vaccinated.

Once the mandate goes into effect, authorities will write to every household to inform them of the new rules.

5:46 a.m.: Economic eyes will be on the Bank of Canada this morning as the central bank is scheduled to make an announcement about its trendsetting interest rate.

Some economists are expecting the central bank to raise its key policy rate from its rock-bottom level of 0.25 per cent, marking the first of multiple hikes over the course of 2022.

Economists’ expectations are tied to annual inflation rates that in December hit a 30-year high, and survey data from the Bank of Canada showing consumers believe price gains will stay higher for longer.

A rise in the bank’s key policy rate would affect costs for loans like variable-rate mortgages and other borrowing linked to the benchmark rate.

If the central bank decides not to raise rates, governor Tiff Macklem may signal a potential increase in rates in March to give the bank time to see the economic fallout from the latest surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant.

RBC senior economist Nathan Janzen says beyond the near-term risks from Omicron, the central bank is running out of reasons to keep interest rates at emergency low levels, adding that rates will rise soon.

5:45 a.m.: Transport Minister Omar Alghabra is assuring Canadians there’s no reason to fear food shortages will result from a small minority of truck drivers refusing to comply with a vaccine mandate in order to cross the Canada-U. S. border.

In an interview, Alghabra said the large grocery store chains and other retailers have assured him they have plenty of goods to provide their customers, despite some labour shortages and supply chain bottlenecks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moreover, he said there’s been no “measurable impact” on the number of trucks crossing the border since the vaccine mandate went into effect on Jan. 15.

Alghabra acknowledged that pandemic-induced supply chain disruptions and the role truckers play in ensuring the smooth flow of goods into the country are serious issues deserving of “rational and meaningful” debate and “even criticism” of government policy.

But he called out critics, including Conservative politicians, for exaggerating and embellishing the problems, spreading fear among Canadians already stressed by almost two years of coping with the global health crisis.

“I don’t want to minimize the fact that we have to remain vigilant and work together to address these issues (of supply chain disruptions),” Alghabra told The Canadian Press, adding he plans to hold a summit on the issue with retailers on Monday.

“But this notion that we’re going to starve is really unfortunate and does disservice to Canadians, to Canadian society and to the debate that we need to be having.”

5:44 a.m.: January isn’t over, but with 1,144 COVID-19 deaths reported this month in Quebec, it’s already the fifth deadliest month of the COVID-19 pandemic in the province.

Two health experts say the high death toll is due, in part, to Quebec’s slow campaign to deliver booster doses to people 70 and older living outside institutional care.

“My hunch is that there is some sizable number of deaths and hospitalizations that could have been prevented if we had given our third dose earlier,” Dr. Quoc Dinh Nguyen, a gerontologist at Centre hospitalier de l’Université de Montréal, said in an interview Tuesday.

As of Jan. 21, about 87 per cent of deaths linked to COVID-19 over the preceding 28 days involved people 70 and older. And unlike in previous waves, most of those who died were living at home instead of in long-term care homes or private seniors residences.

As well, of those people 70 and older who died in the current wave, 22 per cent were unvaccinated and 34.7 per cent had received a third dose of vaccine more than seven days before their deaths. The Health Department says 76 per cent of Quebecers 60 and over have received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and 94 per cent have received at least two.

Dr. Donald Vinh, an infectious disease specialist at the McGill University Health Centre, agrees with Nguyen. He said this month’s statistics — lower numbers of deaths in long-term care but higher numbers in the community — are the result of Quebec’s delayed third-dose vaccination campaign.

“There were vaccination teams that went into those institutions,” Vinh said in an interview Tuesday, referring to private seniors residences and to long-term care homes, known in Quebec as CHSLDs.

“So that was great — except if you were not institutionalized elderly,” he said. “If you were community-dwelling, that’s where the gap was.”

5:43 a.m.: Repeated COVID-19 testing of millions of Beijing residents is starting to test the patience of some as the city clamps down on the virus ahead of the coming Winter Olympics.

A third round of mass testing for the 2 million residents of Fengtai district got underway Wednesday. Residents bundled up against the wind as they waited in line under sunny skies, with the daytime high hovering around the freezing point.

An official announcement of the testing on social media late Tuesday drew dozens of critical comments, which were echoed by some Fengtai residents the following morning.

“I think it is too frequent,” said a woman who only gave her surname, Ma. “I just did it yesterday and was asked to do it again today. I asked the question to the staff and they said, ‘Under the principle of testing everyone who should be tested, just do it since you are here.’”

5:42 a.m.: Thousands of people braved a morning chill Wednesday on a ceremonial boulevard in India’s capital to watch a display of the country’s military power and cultural diversity, but the colourful annual Republic Day spectacle was curtailed amid COVID-19.

Nearly 500 schoolchildren, folk dancers, police and military battalions, floats and stunt performers on motorbikes paraded from the presidential palace down the refurbished tree-lined boulevard of Rajpath.

President Ram Nath Kovind received salutes from the marching columns, which included a camel-mounted regiment with its mustachioed riders led by shiny brass bands with tubas. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, government ministers and foreign diplomats applauded the performers.

The 90-minute parade ended with a flypast featuring 75 Air Force fighters, including Rafale jets, transport planes and helicopters.

Wednesday 5:38 a.m.: The Chinese capital reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as it began a third round of mass testing of millions of people in the run-up to the Winter Olympics.

The mass testing announcement, made late Tuesday by Beijing’s Fengtai district on its social media account, prompted complaints from some residents who were asked to line up yet again outside as daytime temperatures hovered around freezing.

Beijing has stepped up China’s already strict pandemic response measures as it tries to quash any outbreaks ahead of the Olympics, which open in nine days. The city announced this week that anyone who buys fever, headache or two other types of medicine will be subject to a COVID-19 test within 72 hours.

All 2 million residents in Fengtai district, where most of the cases in Beijing have been found, are being tested for the third time since last weekend. Testing was also being carried out for residential communities and neighbourhoods elsewhere in Beijing.

About 90 people commented online on the mass testing announcement, mostly making complaints. Some said the frequent testing wastes resources, disrupts work and daily life, and burdens health care workers and community officials.

