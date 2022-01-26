TD Bank hiring 2,000 new tech workers

TORONTO — TD Bank Group says it plans to hire over 2,000 people to fill new technology roles this year.

The bank says the new positions will focus on technologies and processes to drive investments and power "the future of banking."

TD's hiring plans come amid an industry-wide focus on attracting and retaining technology talent.

The bank says attracting skilled workers is critical to the company's technology transformation and development of new capabilities, including engineering, automation tools, artificial intelligence, cloud technology, and advancing cybersecurity defences.