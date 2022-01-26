Brookfield Renewable buys Urban Grid for US$650M

TORONTO — Brookfield Renewable has purchased clean power developer Urban Grid for US$650 million, making it one of the largest renewable energy developers in the United States.

The company says the addition of Urban Grid’s projects roughly triples its U.S. development pipeline to about 31,000 megawatts of capacity.

Mitch Davidson, chief executive officer of Brookfield Renewable’s U.S. business, says the acquisition provides the company with strategic access to key U.S. markets, deepening its development capabilities and accelerating its growth.

Brookfield Renewable operates one of the world’s largest publicly traded, pure-play renewable power platforms, with a portfolio of hydroelectric, wind, solar and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia.