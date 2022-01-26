Collision conference to return to in-person format

TORONTO — International technology conference Collision says it will return to hosting an in-person event this year in Toronto.

Organizers sent out emails today advertising early-bird tickets to a "live, physical" Collision they say will be held in the city between June 20 and 23.

It marks a return for Collision to the in-person format organizers cancelled in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic struck and the conference moved online.

Collision, which jumps to a new city every few years, was due to call Toronto home from 2019 to 2021, but the pandemic prompted organizers to extend the its stay in the city for an extra year.