Truckers are flirting with extremists. They should call off their protest

The closer the “Freedom Convoy” of truckers opposed to new rules around vaccine mandates gets to Ottawa, the less it has to do with truckers or even with those rules.

The convoy may have started out on the West Coast as a legitimate, albeit wrongheaded, protest against new federal regulations affecting essential workers who regularly cross the Canada-U.S. border (truckers prominent among them).

But by now, as could have been easily predicted from the start, it has become a magnet for every sort of extremist — not just sincere anti-vaxxers, but a jumble of conspiracy nuts, Western separatists, far right-wingers, and worse.

The organizers themselves may not have wanted that to happen; indeed, some are trying to distance themselves from the worst elements attaching themselves to the cross-country convoy.

But everyone is judged by the company they keep, and the minority of Canadian truckers who refuse vaccines and oppose mandates should not be surprised if they find their cause overshadowed by the extremists. Lie down with dogs, as they say, and you get up with fleas.

So consider the bizarre “Memorandum of Understanding” that some of the truckers’ leaders have put forward, proposing that the “People of Canada” join with the Senate and the Governor General to usurp the powers of the government and ditch vaccine mandates. Apparently the deep thinkers behind the convoy think the answer to their complaints is a coup of sorts with Gov. Gen. Mary Simon leading the charge.

Likewise, ponder the hallucinatory art work featuring truckers parting the seas, Moses-style, with a burning cross, no less, in the background.

Or the tweets threatening violence against politicians, or even a Canadian version of the invasion of the Capitol building in Washington once the trucks reach Ottawa.

No one knows how much of that to take seriously; it may turn out to be just a lot of venting by people glomming on to a movement they had little to do with organizing.

Certainly, Conservative politicians who rushed to lend support to the convoy as it started out should be praying hard that it turns out that way. MPs like Andrew Scheer, Candice Bergen and Pierre Poilievre will look awfully bad if the ugly side of the anti-vax movement is on full display once the truckers get to Ottawa.