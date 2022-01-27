Rogers Communications Q4 profit down from year ago

TORONTO — Rogers Communications Inc. reported a fourth-quarter profit of $405 million, down from $449 million in the same quarter last year, while revenue rose.

The telecoms company says earnings amounted to 80 cents per diluted share for the quarter ending Dec. 31, down from 89 cents per share for the same quarter last year.

Revenue came in at $3.92 billion, up from $3.68 billion in the same quarter last year, as it added wireless subscribers and its media division got a boost from the return of live sports broadcasting ads.

On an adjusted basis, Rogers says it earned 96 cents per diluted share, down from 99 cents per share a year ago.