OTTAWA—Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is isolating at home but has no symptoms after a high-risk contact with COVID-19.

In a tweet, Trudeau said Thursday he learned of the contact after a three-day cabinet retreat.

“Last night, I learned that I have been exposed to COVID-19. My rapid test result was negative.”

The prime minister said he is following Ottawa public health guidance and “isolating for five days. I feel fine and will be working from home. Stay safe, everyone – and please get vaccinated.”

Trudeau stood near three of his top cabinet ministers, masked and distanced, after the retreat to unveil his government’s response to the unfolding crisis in Ukraine.

He addressed the truckers protest against vaccine mandates, saying vaccination is the way out of the pandemic and urging the remaining minority of truckers to get a jab.

Trudeau’s wife Sophie had COVID-19 at the outset of the pandemic, but Trudeau has not contracted it even as members of his staff and protective RCMP detail did in December when the highly transmissible Omicron variant began its sprint through Canada.

It’s not yet clear who Trudeau was exposed to or how many other ministers may have had the same exposure.

Defence Minister Anita Anand was slated to go to Ukraine in the coming days after announcing a military training mission is to be extended in the embattled country.

Tonda MacCharles is an Ottawa-based reporter covering federal politics for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: @tondamacc