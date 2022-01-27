Truckers with the “Freedom Rally” will make their way through the GTA’s main roadways Thursday.

The convoy, driven by a group of truckers and their supporters opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates, worked its way through Saskatchewan and Manitoba on Tuesday, and is now heading for Toronto. Follow live rolling coverage on Thursday.

11 a.m. As dozens streamed out of their cars to support a line of vehicles driving around the parking lot, it was clear the majority were personal vehicles and few were actual trucks.

Several protesters brought their children and were draped with Canadian flags, holding signs calling for “Freedom” or signs disparaging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. They gleefully cheered about their “rights” while taking a photo with a large blow up sheep that a protester had brought into the parking lot.

10:55 a.m. The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are reminding motorists to be aware of oncoming emergency vehicles in congested traffic, writing in a Tweet that first responders have had some difficulty responding to emergencies.

10:36 a.m. Dozens of supporters have showed up outside Bass Pro Shops at Vaughan Mills mall in order to cheer on the convoy of truckers who are on their way to Ottawa to protest vaccine mandates. While about 85 per cent of the Canadian truckers who make regular border crossings to the US are vaccinated, this group has spoken out against mandates.

10:22 a.m. Supporters of the convoy have lined highway overpasses, carrying Canadian flags and posters in support of the truckers, stills captured by Ontario’s highway cameras show. In one such clip from the camera at the CentennialParkway overpass on the QEW, supporters can be seen stretching down the length of the overpass. Supporters have congregated down the curb and parked their cars in the right lane. There are also reports supporters have started to gather near Vaughan Mills mall, where the convoy is expected to make a stop.

10 a.m. Starting Jan. 15, the federal government has required Canadian truckers to be fully vaccinated if they want to avoid a 14-day quarantine when they cross into Canada from the United States. Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated foreign national drivers will be directed back to the U.S.

Federal Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan has also announced that vaccination will become mandatory for workers in all federally regulated industries, though no timeline has been set.

The Canadian Trucking Alliance, which has denounced the convoy protest, says more than 85 per cent of the 120,000 Canadian truck drivers who regularly travel across the Canada-U.S. border are vaccinated, but that as many as 16,000 may be sidelined due to the new restriction.