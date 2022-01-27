Toronto high school teachers back in classroom after refusing to work over COVID-related safety concerns

In an email to parents on Wednesday, updating them about the situation, principal Janice Gladstone said, “The safety of our staff and students is always a top priority and as a school we will continue to keep them safe by following stringent health and safety measures informed by the Ministry of Education and Toronto Public Health.”

Parent Don Christie is “grateful to these teachers for calling out unsafe conditions,” noting one morning last week his son in Grade 11 changed his mind about wanting to go to school.

“He knew what lunch would look like, eating on the floor in hallways and stairwells,” said Christie, adding the cafeteria accommodates just a small fraction of the students. “He knew windows were likely to be closed and that ventilation is questionable. Some of his friends have been sick and he knows how easy it is to catch (COVID), and share, the Omicron variant. He worried about bringing that home, about how he’d feel if he made a classmate, or us, or his grandparents, sick.

“Going to school or work shouldn’t be a crapshoot,” said Christie, who’s co-chair of BCI’s Parent/Guardian Community Council.

In late-2020, the Ministry of Labour launched a workplace safety blitz with a particular focus on break rooms, which it described as areas of “high transmission.”

“When in a break room, a vehicle or not on the clock, there is a tendency to forget about the importance of wearing masks, maintaining physical distance and hand hygiene,” a ministry statement said at the time.

As previously reported by the Star, none of the 44 education-sector work refusals filed in the first year-and-a-half of the pandemic were successful. Internal labour ministry guidance on COVID enforcement said “general concerns” related to the virus would “not meet the requirements” of a work refusal, and noted that inspectors did not have the power to recommend a school closure to protect workers.

The labour ministry has conducted over 1,770 COVID-related field visits in schools and post-secondary institutions since the pandemic began, a spokesperson said. Inspectors have issued around 500 health-and-safety orders during that time.

But teachers and union representatives have raised concerns that insufficient attention has been paid to airborne precautions like ventilation and better masking in schools.

Schools are currently required to place high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters in all classrooms without mechanical ventilation. The labour ministry is currently not enforcing N95 masking as they are “not required in most settings or activities involving education workers,” a spokesperson said.

Bloor Collegiate, which also housed ALPHA II Alternative School, is currently being rebuilt, so students and staff have been relocated to Central Technical School, near Harbord and Bathurst Streets. That building is now accommodating staff and students from three schools, amounting to about 1,600.

