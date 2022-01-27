Why we need N95 respirators more than cloth masks

Listen here or subscribe at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you listen to your favourite podcasts, including YouTube, where Closed Captioning is available. Stay updated on episodes via our Twitter page. If you would like to support the journalism of the Toronto Star, you can subscribe at thestar.com/subscribingmatters.

Guest: Lisa Brosseau, a bioaerosol scientist & industrial hygienist at the University of Minnesota Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy

With most of us interested in having the best level of protection against the highly transmissible Omicron variant of COVID-19, a growing number of doctors around North America say a cloth mask doesn’t cut it and medical masks or respirators (like an N95) should be worn for maximum protection. Which mask is the safest bet? Can we still get away with a cloth mask? Will N95 masks be mandatory? What are the most effective ones for kids? What are the best practices for handling your mask? We try to tackle some of these questions with a “mask expert” who has over 25 years of experience with respiratory protection and workplace health & safety.

This episode was produced by Saba Eitizaz, Brian Bradley and Matthew Hearn.