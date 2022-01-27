A covert network of Canadian doctors is prescribing ivermectin to treat COVID. Here’s how we got some

It doesn’t cure COVID-19, according to the latest science, but that hasn’t deterred believers.

They’ve turned instead to places such as Canadian Covid Telehealth.

The service was started by members of the Canadian Covid Care Alliance, an organization known for spreading anti-vaccine misinformation and promoting unproven COVID-19 treatments like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine.

It describes itself as a “movement of independent Canadian scientists and doctors providing top quality, balanced, evidence-based information to educate the Canadian public about COVID-19.”

A recent video by the Canadian Covid Care Alliance called “The Pfizer Inoculations Do More Harm Than Good,” which makes numerous false claims about the vaccine’s safety, has garnered more than 1.8 million views on Rumble, a Canadian streaming platform for “content creators who are being stifled elsewhere,” as described by its CEO.

So, how did we get to this point?

In the spring of 2020, when scientists were scrambling to see if existing medications could be repurposed to treat COVID-19, a group of Australian researchers found high doses of ivermectin could stop SARS-CoV-2 cells, which cause COVID-19, from replicating in vitro.

While in-vitro studies — which are done in controlled, laboratory settings — can’t alone say whether something will work in humans, they help scientists decide which treatments merit further testing.

The promising in-vitro study spurred a wave of trials on ivermectin’s effectiveness against COVID-19, many of which boasted remarkable benefits. So remarkable, in fact, that the results raised eyebrows in scientific circles.

Among this wave of research was a large, randomized trial led by a doctor in Egypt named Ahmed Elgazzar, posted on a pre-print server for articles that have not yet passed peer review. The study found ivermectin reduced death by 90 per cent in hundreds of COVID-19 patients and close contacts. It also said that taking ivermectin helped prevent infection from the virus in the first place.

Many scientists initially took interest in the Elgazzar study because of its staggering results, despite the study not having been published in a scientific journal.

But it quickly became clear there were problems.

Jack Lawrence, a master’s student in London, was one of the first to find major flaws in the paper, contending that entire sections, including the majority of the introduction, had been plagiarized.

Other scientists noticed the study’s data was riddled with inconsistencies and statistical impossibilities. There were also issues with randomizing participants and the timing of the trial. (The authors claimed they received ethical approval and started the trial on June 8, 2020 — but by that point, nearly half of the study’s purported participants who died from COVID-19 were already dead.)

“If you took them at face value, (the authors) were saying that ivermectin, literally, was a miracle drug,” says Gideon Meyerowitz-Katz, an Australian epidemiologist who scrutinizes the evidence on ivermectin on his Medium blog and on Twitter as “Health Nerd.”

“You can argue about whether studies are good quality or bad quality, but it’s very hard to argue that a study is plagiarized, when it obviously is, or that data is fake, when it clearly is as well,” says Meyerowitz-Katz.

Elgazzar did not respond to an email with questions from the Star, but defended the paper to British science journal Nature, saying of the alleged plagiarism, “often phrases or sentences are commonly used and referenced.”

There is a larger body of pro-ivermectin literature, often published in what experts call predatory journals and characterized by errors, shoddy methods, and, in some cases, hints of deception.

In one Argentinian study, researchers said they recruited participants from hospitals who later denied participating. In another, from Lebanon, patient records were duplicated over and over again in the data set.

“All of the studies that claim these vast benefits … have turned out to have either been fake, or very substantially flawed,” Meyerowitz-Katz says.

The Elgazzar paper was ultimately withdrawn in July 2021 and is now under review by the pre-print server.

But the horse had already left the barn.

“Dozens of studies started based on the (Elgazzar paper),” says Meyereowitz-Katz, including one review published in the American Journal of Therapeutics, which relied on the study to support its claim that ivermectin reduces mortality from COVID-19. According to Altmetric, an online tool that calculates a publication’s reach, the review has been viewed more than 2.4 million times, including nearly 150,000 in Canada alone.

Dr. Pierre Kory, critical care specialist and co-founder of one of the largest pro-ivermectin groups in the United States, the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance, testified twice to the U.S. Senate in 2020 about the “wonder drug” that purportedly cured COVID-19.

Governments, particularly in Latin America, gave it to their citizens. Celebrities such as contrarian podcaster Joe Rogan and football star Aaron Rodgers threw their weight behind it. Right-wing politicians adopted the cause.

Despite mounting evidence against it, people began sourcing ivermectin to both prevent and treat COVID-19 and self-administered it using dosage protocols developed by the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance. In the U.S., dozens of people took hospitals to court to force them to treat COVID-positive family members with ivermectin. New Mexico reported two deaths linked to ivermectin poisoning.

Meanwhile, misinformation on ivermectin’s effects continued to spread online, such as false reports that the drug had wiped out the virus in Japan (despite ivermectin never being approved by the medical regulator as a COVID-19 treatment there) and unsubstantiated claims that ivermectin prevented COVID cases in Uttar Pradesh, a state in northern India.

Health and governmental bodies (including Health Canada, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and the World Health Organization) issued warnings against the use of ivermectin for COVID-19, and doctors who prescribed it outside of its intended use began facing sanctions.

In Canada, animal feed stores from British Columbia to Prince Edward Island saw increased demand for veterinary ivermectin, a version of the medication meant for livestock that comes in a paste and an injectable, among other forms. The Poison and Drug Information Service, which serves Alberta, Saskatchewan and the Northwest Territories, saw a 450 per cent increase in calls relating to ivermectin from 2020 to 2021.

“People are using any means necessary to procure ivermectin,” says Dr. Mark Yarema, medical director for the service, noting that many people calling the poison centre were self-administering animal-grade ivermectin at frighteningly high doses.

“People have taken the amount of ivermectin that would normally be given to a horse that weighs over 1,000 pounds,” he says.

While ivermectin is generally a safe medication, ingesting single doses greater than two mg/kg (10 times the recommended amount) can be potentially toxic, causing nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, dizziness, drowsiness and weakness, Yarema says. There have also been reports of seizures, comas and acute liver injury, especially in young children, due to ivermectin overdose, he says.

None of the poison hotline’s ivermectin calls were fatal cases, though some individuals wound up in hospital.

In a video of a speech posted to Rumble at the end of November 2021, Dr. Ira Bernstein, Toronto physician and co-founder of the Canadian Covid Care Alliance, announces the creation of a “telehealth service for COVID care” to a room of applause.

“We are going against the regulators, and the agencies are all battling us,” Bernstein said. “Health Canada does not approve. They’ve issued a statement against ivermectin. It’s not based on any credible science.”

It’s not clear how many people Bernstein is speaking to, but in an email to the Star, one of the alliance’s directors said the organization has about 1,400 members, including medical doctors, health practitioners, research scientists, professors, lawyers and other professionals.

The organization does not disclose the identities of its members, saying that would be hazardous to their careers, but its corporate records list three directors: Dr. Steven Pelech, a tenured neurology professor at the University of British Columbia; Karen Levins, listed on LinkedIn as a retired business developer and toxicologist; and David Ross, a New Brunswick accountant. The alliance’s listed address leads to Bernstein’s Toronto office.

Canadian Covid Telehealth Inc. was incorporated in Canada in August 2021.

Its listed address also matches Bernstein’s practice, and its directors are Ross, the accountant; Dr. Edward Leyton, a Kingston physician and therapist who specializes in holistic medicine; and Dr. Patrick Phillips, a northern Ontario family doctor facing disciplinary action by the province’s medical regulator for spreading COVID-19 misinformation. He is currently restricted from prescribing ivermectin and handing out vaccine exemptions.

The Star was able to access Canadian Covid Telehealth under an alias by emailing an address listed on the Canadian Covid Care Alliance website with a phone number, province and the description “SICK NOW.”

About six hours later, the Star received a response with information on how to book an appointment with “Covid TeleHealth,” including a price breakdown and a link to a personal information form.

The telehealth service operates on a “membership” system basis and costs $50 to join. Members must sign a waiver agreeing to maintain the confidentiality of all CovidTeleHealth.ca providers, unless they wish to “commend” one of the providers to their professional college, in which case the commendation must be approved by the organization.

From there, the Star was given the option to book four different services: a preventative consultation (including prescriptions) costing $149; early COVID-19 (outpatient) treatment (five days or less since disease onset) for $199; a complex consultation (for those who’ve had COVID for more than five days) for $299; or advice on chronic long COVID for $249.

(Canadian Covid Telehealth now has its own website, and appears to no longer offer advice on long COVID. The price of a complex consultation has been raised to $399.)

Posing as a 32-year-old unvaccinated woman from Toronto, the Star paid a $50 deposit to the telehealth service for an appointment for a preventative consultation. (The Star allows reporters to misrepresent themselves in specific and rare scenarios, when the information could not have been obtained otherwise, and when it’s believed to be a matter of significant public interest.)

A few days later, a friendly nurse called to confirm personal details and set up an appointment with a doctor.

Three days after that, on a Friday morning just before Christmas, the Star received a call from Dr. Vinod Nair. After going over the patient profile, he asked what research the apparent patient had done on the prevention of COVID. In response, the Star reporter mentioned doing a bit of research online, including on the websites of both the Canadian Covid Care Alliance and U.S. pro-ivermectin group the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance.

Nair then went through the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance’s prevention and treatment protocols for COVID-19, which suggest different medications to take — like vitamin D, zinc, vitamin C, quercetin and melatonin — none of which are proven to work, according to the Mayo Clinic. Then, he prescribed ivermectin.

Nair recommended taking 0.2 mg/kg of ivermectin twice weekly to prevent infection “when disease counts are elevated in your community,” 0.4 mg/kg immediately and again in 48 hours after being exposed to someone with the virus and 0.4 mg/kg daily for five to seven days after feeling symptoms. (By contrast, to treat the parasitic infection river blindness, one of ivermectin’s main uses, the Mayo Clinic says the average adult may be prescribed 0.15 mg/kg as a one-off treatment.)

He also suggested using mouthwash and nasal rinses to prevent COVID-19 after being exposed.

“If after three days of treating yourself for COVID you’re not getting better,” he said, give the telehealth line a call back and they can “get you onto secondary medication,” like antibiotics or a steroid inhaler. “But they’re much more easy to obtain, there’s no restrictions on those, so they’ll be easier to prescribe and for you to access, unlike the ivermectin,” he said.

When asked about possible side effects from ivermectin, Nair said it was “very safe” and mentioned a couple of mild side effects: headaches, dizziness, nausea, gastrointestinal upset.

“As you’re aware, Health Canada hasn’t approved anything for the treatment of COVID,” he said. “So, this is all using safe drugs, old drugs, that are being repurposed and used off-label. There’s lot of good science to say ivermectin is helpful for the treatment of COVID.”

“This is a private, confidential service,” he said. “We’re trying to keep it under the radar, so when you pick up the prescription bottles and the paperwork with the prescriptions just make sure the drug names and my name are all destroyed or Sharpied out or whatever, before you throw them out.”

According to his College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario page, Nair is an anesthesiologist based in Owen Sound. He used to work for Grey Bruce Health Services but resigned late last year, the health network confirmed to the Star. He now works for cosmetic clinic The Best You, Centre for Personal Enhancement, but only every couple of months, the clinic told the Star.

Nair first connected the Star with a pharmacy in Toronto, but after that pharmacy called to say they’d run out of supply, Canadian Covid Telehealth arranged for TLC IDA pharmacy in Tecumseh, Ont., to courier the prescription, which cost $155 for 28 15-mg pills.

A few days and more than $350 later, the ivermectin bottle arrived.

The description of the medication which came with the pills read: “Ivermectin is not recommended for coronavirus disease, also known as COVID-19, unless you enrolled in a study.”

In a joint email response to questions from the Star, Canadian Covid Telehealth directors Ross, Leyton and Phillips, and Canadian Covid Care Alliance co-founder Bernstein, said their telehealth practitioners have helped “hundreds of patients access prophylaxis and treatments” including, but not limited to, ivermectin.

“(Canadian Covid Telehealth) health care professionals are providing evidence-based services that have been proven in many clinical trials to reduce risk of hospitalization and death,” they said.

“What is disturbing is that most Canadian patients have not been able to find access to early outpatient COVID care elsewhere.”

Nair, the doctor who prescribed the ivermectin, did not respond to repeated emails and phone calls requesting an interview subsequent to the appointment, but his lawyer, Jonathan S.D. Wakelin of Wakelin & Associates LLP, sent the Star a cease-and-desist notice.

“Our expectation is that the Toronto Star intends with malice and foresight to harm the reputation of the physicians working for (Canadian Covid Telehealth), including Dr. Nair. Dr. Nair is entitled to sue you for any losses or damages he suffers as a result of any such false and defamatory statements,” the letter reads.

Wakelin goes on to say that “physicians in Ontario have specifically not been prohibited from prescribing ivermectin,” and “taking ivermectin does not imply any discouraging of patients from also taking one of the available mRNA vaccines should they choose to do so.”

Wakelin also says Canadian Covid Telehealth “expressly declined” to provide the Star with “any advice against the efficacy of Covid vaccines … In fact they advised (the Star reporter) that she had a responsibility to speak to her primary health care provider about getting the vaccine, all of which she acknowledged.”

However, the efficacy of COVID vaccines was not brought up at any point during the 12-minute telehealth call by either Nair or the Star, or in any communications before or after. Nair did not advise the Star reporter to speak to her primary health-care provider.

The letter also notes Nair has no “financial interest” in Canadian Covid Telehealth and is “simply a fee for service physician” there, and “Health Canada’s failure to properly investigate, deliberate, approve or advocate with respect to ivermectin speaks to their own issues.”

In an email to the Star, alliance director and neurologist Pelech provided information on the scope and organizational structure of the Canadian Covid Care Alliance, but said he is not involved in Canadian Covid Telehealth. He alleged the alliance has been “badly misrepresented” in past media reporting.

“At the end of the day, we are all accountable for our actions, and it is important that these actions are guided by integrity and the pursuit of the truth where ever it may take one,” Pelech wrote. “I do hope that you are among those highly principled reporters.”

The Star also attempted to reach Canadian Covid Care Alliance director Levins, but did not hear back.

A pharmacist at TLC IDA Tecumseh, where the prescription was filled, refused to comment when approached by the Star. The pharmacy’s parent company, Sunshine Drugs, did not respond to emails and phone calls, after the Star initially made contact through an administrative assistant.

The provincial pharmacy regulator, the Ontario College of Pharmacists, said “based on a Health Canada advisory warning against the use of ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19 given the lack of evidence to support efficacy and possible side effects including risk of patient harm, registrants of the College who receive such a prescription have been advised to immediately collaborate directly with the prescriber to discuss an appropriate treatment plan.”

In this specific case, though, the regulator said it would need to conduct an investigation to assess what had happened.

When Jeff first heard that the anti-parasitic medication was being floated as a COVID-19 treatment in January 2021, he knew there wasn’t a large body of evidence to support it.

But since getting infected with the virus a year prior, he says, life as he knew it had ended.

The previously healthy 38-year-old Vancouverite, who asked the Star not to publish his last name due to his fear of a backlash, said his lasting symptoms — shortness of breath, chronic fatigue and brain fog, which he said were exacerbated so much by his first vaccine dose that he refused a second — make him feel like he’s in an “endless pit of despair.”

“I had points in the past year where literally I thought I was going to die,” he says.

While vaccines are safe and effective, there hasn’t been much research done on how vaccines affect people experiencing long COVID. Evidence so far suggests vaccines improve symptoms for most longhaulers, while exacerbating them for a minority.

The spa Jeff once owned went bankrupt in the first shutdown in April 2020, and he had been unemployed ever since. He had seen dozens of doctors, he says, but no one could help him. To his mind, he didn’t have much to lose.

“Self-experimentation,” he calls it. “If you’re drowning and someone throws you a life preserver, you’re not going to wait for the studies to see if that life preserver has cancer-causing chemicals in it, you’re going to f--- grab onto it.”

And at first, he says, it helped. The morning after swallowing his first pill, he says he “took a full breath for the first time in a year.”

Shortly after, the positive effects hit a plateau, he says.

At that point, the science surrounding ivermectin’s effectiveness against COVID-19 was still inconclusive. That’s not the case anymore.

Ivermectin was one of 11 interventions evaluated by the Canadian-led TOGETHER trial, the largest placebo control trial for COVID in the world to date.

In testing the effects of various repurposed therapies on thousands of patients, the researchers found ivermectin offered no significant benefit to patients, compared to antidepressant medication fluvoxamine, which curbed hospitalizations by 30 per cent.

Edward Mills, a principal investigator in the trial and professor at McMaster University, says they would have stopped trialing ivermectin on patients earlier after seeing little effect, had the drug not become so contentious.

“Because it was such a public topic that everybody had an opinion on, we decided to keep going with it until the full expected recruitment size which was about 1,500 patients,” Mills says.

Another randomized clinical trial from last March of almost 500 patients in Colombia found ivermectin did not significantly reduce the duration of mild COVID symptoms compared to a placebo.

Advocates of ivermectin typically rely on meta-analyses, such as the highly read American Journal of Therapeutics review mentioned above, which put a bunch of studies together to prove a positive effect.

“But if you remove studies that are questionable, that treatment effect goes away,” Mills says.

Many pro-ivermectin studies also fall into a category that Meyerowitz-Katz, the Australian ivermectin data scrutineer, calls “large, epidemiological research.” These types of studies usually involve taking medical data and comparing people who’ve taken a drug with people who haven’t to see if it’s beneficial.

“That’s a relatively low-quality type of research in this context because it’s very uncontrolled,” Meyerowitz-Katz explains. “You don’t have any good understanding of why one group was given a drug and the other was not. There are lots of differences between the people who did and didn’t get the drug, so what you can infer from those studies is quite limited.”

On the other hand, randomized clinical trials like the TOGETHER trial randomly assign participants to either a treatment or a placebo group, controlling for all external factors, to see if a medication works.

It might be difficult to understand why a small group of doctors say they believe passionately that there is evidence for something, while the majority, including health organizations, say there’s nothing there.

But Kory, co-founder of the American Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance, and arguably the loudest pro-ivermectin voice in the world, has a theory.

He pauses and sighs, then says, “I’m trying to be diplomatic. I’m just so tired of everything.”

Kory goes on to say that health organizations follow a “structure which highly favours novel pharmaceuticals, high-profit medicines, that it seems to be generally uniquely what they study, and the trials that they look at.”

But when it comes to repurposed, off-patent (in other words low-profit) drugs such as ivermectin, he says, “It seems like no amount of evidence will reach the criteria that they use.”

When asked if he thinks pharmaceutical companies have undue influence over health organizations, Kory said, “That’s the only way I can interpret their behaviours. Their behaviours do not seem to be following scientific objectives. They seem to be following financial objectives.”

The notion that politicians, health organizations and mainstream doctors are withholding ivermectin and pushing vaccines because they make Big Pharma more money is one that many ivermectin proponents and users support.

For Mills, there’s no doubt in his mind that ivermectin is useless against COVID-19.

Asked about the influence of Big Pharma, though, he didn’t fully dismiss such concerns.

“There’s truth to it. I don’t think it’s about ivermectin. The lobby for the pharmaceutical industry is quite powerful,” he says, adding that there’s no real system in Canada for repurposing generic drugs like ivermectin for other uses.

He says he takes issue with those in the media, government and health circles who ridiculed ivermectin from the very beginning.

“It was a very legitimate scientific question to ask,” he says. “People who promoted ivermectin became a laughingstock and they talked about this as horse medicine. But it’s not a horse medicine. This is an amazing drug that has saved many, many lives.”

In August 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration tweeted, “You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all. Stop it,” with a link to an article on “Why You Should Not Use Ivermectin to Treat or Prevent COVID-19.”

Mills says the ivermectin debate is no longer a question of evidence, but a standoff between “the elite” and those who see themselves as “underdogs.” Mocking those who believe differently only further ingrains their beliefs, he says.

Jonathan Jarry, a science communicator at McGill University, says this type of connection between scientific belief and sociopolitical identity has become exacerbated during the pandemic.

“We have seen science be politicized in ways in which it never really was before, where a particular intervention against COVID ends up becoming a shibboleth of your political affiliation,” says Jarry, adding we also saw this with hydroxychloroquine, a disproven COVID treatment famously touted by former U.S. president Donald Trump.

Jarry says the pandemic has “galvanized” people who already mistrusted pharmaceutical companies and governments. Because it’s been dismissed by health authorities, ivermectin has acquired a “sort of libertarian aura around it,” he says.

For his part, Jeff says he has a “strong distaste for government in general.”

“My political leaning is they’re all full of s--.”

Jeff’s own experience suffering from long-haul COVID over the past two years has made him increasingly disillusioned with the health-care system.

He says he’s seen about 60 doctors since he first got sick, and all have dismissed him or made him feel like his symptoms were “all in his head.” At a certain, point, he says, he realized he had to become his own doctor.

“I was raised to respect doctors and to trust what they say. Now I second-guess every word coming out of their goddamn mouths,” he says.

Throughout his 45-minute phone interview with the Star, Jeff comes off both thoughtful and dejected; a man desperate for control, looking to reclaim a semblance of his former life that’s slipped away. At times, he’s audibly out of breath.

After hanging up, Jeff sends a followup text: “It’s been a long journey. I feel like I’ve fallen through the cracks medically, governmentally, and socially. I appreciate the voice however small it may be.”

The prescription of ivermectin to treat COVID-19 in Canada falls into a bit of a legal grey area.

It’s legal for a physician to prescribe a medication for off-label use as long as there’s a “valid therapeutic effect,” says Aleks Mladenovic, a partner in Thomson Rogers’ medical malpractice group. But in this case, he says, ivermectin doesn’t meet that standard.

Even so, Mladenovic says it’s unlikely a patient would sue a physician for prescribing ivermectin for COVID-19, unless that patient suffered serious side effects, because the cost of mounting a lawsuit is so high.

The responsibility then falls with the relevant regulatory body to investigate doctors who may be behaving inappropriately. The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario has the power to restrict or revoke licences if there is adequate evidence of wrongdoing, but so far, few doctors have faced sanctions for prescribing ivermectin.

In an email to the Star, college spokesperson Shae Greenfield says physicians “are required to uphold the standard of practice of the profession in providing care related to COVID-19, including by providing evidence-based care and prescriptions.”

While the college cannot comment on specific cases, Greenfield says, speaking generally, “We are particularly concerned about any instances where physicians may be abusing their unique positions of trust in order to dissuade the public from receiving vaccines that are proven to help fight the virus, and are instead encouraging them to use unproven treatments and therapies.”

The college is investigating more than 40 physicians for COVID-19 misinformation and has restricted or suspended the licences of seven, Greenfield said. Two doctors — Phillips, the Canadian Covid Telehealth director, and Dr. Christopher Hassell, a Richmond Hill physician who was reprimanded after reportedly handing out vaccine exemptions — are currently restricted from prescribing ivermectin.

While the college can investigate individual doctors, Greenfield says, it does “not have any oversight of the business at which they are employed and would look to our partners in public health or public safety to act where they may have the authority to do so.”

In Canada’s public health-care system, “private pay work is kind of invisible,” says Michelle Cohen, a family doctor in Kingston who studies medical misinformation in Canada closely. Unless somebody files a formal complaint, misconduct can fly under the radar, she says.

Even once an issue is flagged to the College of Physicians and Surgeons, she says, it can take months to investigate.

Meanwhile, the behaviour continues.

“It’s dangerous to be prescribing medications that are not indicated, that have very poor evidence, that could be potentially keeping somebody from getting vaccinated or from seeking care.”

This story was supported by Journalists for Human Rights’ Misinformation Project with funding from the McConnell Foundation, the Rossy Foundation and the Trottier Foundation.