‘Freedom Rally’ convoy has withdrawn $1 million from once-frozen viral fundraiser: GoFundMe

A trucker convoy winding its way on Thursday through the GTA has accessed $1 million of the funds it has raised through a viral online fundraiser that was previously frozen by the platform GoFundMe.

The fund, initially set up by Alberta woman Tamara Lich, and raised $30,000 on its first live day, Jan. 15, with the stated goal of reimbursing Canadians for gas and food expenses incurred while participating in a “Freedom Convoy” protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

The fundraising page says any excess funds will be donated to a veterans’ organization. As of Thursday afternoon, the page had raised more than $6.3 million from more than 80,000 sources.

GoFundMe froze the funds on Tuesday, saying it needed to see a plan for where the funds would go. On Thursday, a spokesperson for the fund said at least some of the funds — $1 million so far — have been released.