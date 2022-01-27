Sobeys warehouse workers negotiate big gains

WHITBY, Ont. — The union representing Sobeys warehouse workers in Ontario says they have ratified a four-year contract with "massive wage increases."

Unifor says the agreement covering more than 500 workers at the distribution centre in Whitby includes a full-time pay increase of 19.5 per cent over four years, including $2.74 per hour or 11.3 per cent immediately, for employees with 8,000 or more hours of service.

Part-time wages increase $7 to $14 per hour over four years with junior employees getting an immediate $7-per-hour increase to earn the same hourly rate as full-time workers.

The immediate start rate increases $3.10 per hour for full-time and $7 per per hour for part-time.