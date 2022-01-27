Despite the small number of applicants, the institution is able to stay afloat thanks to the federal and provincial governments’ commitment to spending $126 million over eight years for the university.

But it is unlikely that this is a reputational issue. According to Jones, the small university is positioning itself differently than larger universities, attracting individuals looking for specialized French language training who may already have undergraduate degrees.

Overall, applications to Ontario universities saw an 8.4 per cent increase this year compared to the same period in 2021, with students on average applying to more institutions than before. OUAC received a total of 511,893 university applications by the January 2022 deadline, up from 472,238 applications last year.

The number of applicants also increased by 1.6 per cent, with a total of 91,241 students applying this year, up from 89,818 the previous year. The data suggests that applicants are applying to more universities than usual, according to Jones.

“In the context of COVID, you have this cohort of individuals who have spent so much of their high school experience online and want to move on with their lives. So, they are cautiously applying, trying to ensure there is a space for themselves,” Jones said.

Several universities across the province also witnessed a noticeable jump in applications including the University of Guelph at 22.1 per cent, Trent at 16.7 per cent and OCAD at 15.9 per cent.

Final admission numbers for the fall semester will be released in the spring, which will include figures for out-of-province and international students and when students confirm which post-secondary school they will be attending.

Numbers are likely to shift, according to Jones.

“It’s all preliminary and these numbers will change,” Jones said. “It all depends on how this works out and what COVID looks like in the fall and what kind of environment we’re going to be heading into.

“Hopefully this is an exciting time in the context of what has been a dismal last couple of years.”

Ghada Alsharif is a Toronto-based staff reporter for the Star. Reach Ghada via email: galsharif@torstar.ca