Drake producer Murda Beatz sells publishing rights

TORONTO — Drake and Migos producer Murda Beatz is selling off publishing rights to hundreds of his songs to an upstart Canadian music investment fund.

Kilometre Music Group tells The Canadian Press it has purchased 285 songs that the 27-year-old helped create up until 2020, including Drake's No. 1 single "Nice For What," and other tracks from the Toronto rapper's library, among them "Elevate," "Portland" and "With You."

The fund also grabbed Murda Beatz's rights to Travis Scott's "Butterfly Effect," Nipsey Hussle's "Grindin' All My Life" and stakes in 42 songs by rap trio Migos, most notably their 2017 hit "Motorsport," featuring Nicki Minaj and Cardi B.

Financial terms were not disclosed. The Murda Beatz agreement does not cover the producer's stake in each song's master recordings.

What Kilometre gets are royalty payments each time the lyrics or music is used in a variety of circumstances, including when it's sampled or quoted in another song, printed as sheet music, performed by another artist in concert or placed in a film or TV series.

Murda Beatz, who was born Shane Lindstrom and grew up in Fort Erie, Ont., rose to fame in the mid-2010s, in part thanks to artist shoutouts on tracks that often opened with the phrase "Murda on da beat."

He's nominated at this year's Grammy Awards for his work on Ariana Grande's 2020 album "Positions."

In another deal, Kilometre acquired 78 songs in the catalogue of Louisville, Ky. rapper Bryson Tiller, whose 2015 debut album "Trapsoul" featured hits "Don't" and "Exchange."

The transactions are the latest in a flurry of acquisitions by music rights management companies and record labels hoping to buy song rights from the world's most successful music acts and juice more revenues through streaming, ad placement and other sources.

Earlier this week, Sony Music Entertainment announced it acquired Bob Dylan's catalogue of music, including recordings of "Knockin' on Heaven's Door" and "Blowin' in the Wind."