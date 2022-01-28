Cineplex seeking other damages in Cineworld case

TORONTO — Cineplex Inc. has filed a cross appeal asking for alternative damages, if a court overturns a ruling that forced the theatre company's once-suitor Cineworld Group PLC to pay $1.24 billion.

In documents filed with the Ontario Court of Appeal, Cineplex argues it should be awarded more than $2.1 billion in damages because of its diminished value and loss of performance.

Cineworld says in a statement that it does not agree with the cross appeal, but will respond to it and not pay any damages while the matter is ongoing.

Cineplex's filing was made in response to an appeal Cineworld made earlier this month that claimed Judge Barbara Conway made "extricable legal errors," when she ruled in Cineplex's favour in December.