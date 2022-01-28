S&P/TSX composite slips as materials fall

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index was down slightly in late-morning trading as industrials and materials fell, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 11.11 points at 20,533.00.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 46.31 points at 34,144.57. The S&P 500 index was up 16.73 points at 4,343.23, while the Nasdaq composite was up 154.25 points at 13,507.03.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.28 cents US compared with 78.67 cents US on Thursday.